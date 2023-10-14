Method Man’s Daughter Claps Back After Raymonte Claims He’d “Hate To Be” His Wife

Recently, Raymonte took to social media to joke that he would "hate to be method man wife," Tamika Smith. The comment prompted a response from the Wu-Tang Clan performer's daughter, Cheyenne. In her reply, the 26-year-old made it clear that despite his claims, her mother is doing just fine.

"She living her best life Raymonte," she wrote. Though it's unclear exactly what Raymonte meant by his Tweet, fans have some ideas. As one of hip hop's most notorious heartthrobs, he's a frequent target for female attention, which has the potential to be annoying or even worrisome for his partner. Regardless of other women frequently lusting after her man, she's more than happy in her marriage to the sex symbol, according to her daughter.

Cheyenne Assures Raymonte Her Mom Is Doing Just Fine

Method Man's good looks even recently got him some praise from actress and comedian Luenell, who made the most of their backstage meetup earlier this month. The 64-year-old shared some photos from their encounter on Instagram, which show her resting her head on the artist's abs. "YES!! It’s M-E-T-H-O-D MAN," she captioned the carousel. "No lashes, no, make up. No reason to not rub my face all over his extremely hard abdomen.. RESPECTFULLY of course. He smelled Amazing! He sweats beautifully. Lucky Mrs. Man."

Amid her lengthy message about meeting Method Man, she was sure to give a complimentary nod to his wife Tamika, assuring her that she meant no disrespect. "I’m sure he’s a pretty lucky guy as well," she added. "It takes a true Queen to lock down, support, and represent a King like this. @methodmanofficial THANK you for all the Wonderful things u said to me. I’ll never forget." What do you think of Raymonte claiming he wouldn't want to be Method Man's wife? What do you think of Method Man's daughter defending her mom? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

