Method Man Shares Wild Shrooms Story With Tupac, Diddy & More: Watch

The legendary Method Man of the Wu-Tang Clan is an amazing storyteller, both on wax and on air. Moreover, he recently say down with N.O.R.E., DJ EFN, and the rest of the Drink Champs for a comprehensive and entertaining-as-ever interview. During their conversation, Johnny Blaze recalled a wild story about being high on mushrooms for the 1996 Soul Train Awards afterparty in Los Angeles. This was at the height of East Coast and West Coast tensions, and what's hilarious is that he met its executive leaders in the same night- and everything went super well. Of course, he was on shrooms, so that's part of it, but we're glad nothing ruined his high.

"I’m on mushrooms like a motherf***er,” Method Man began. “It didn’t hit me while I’m in the club ’til I saw Puff. I see Puffy with like six bodyguards- and then it hit me. It was like, ‘Wait a minute.’ Mind you, Puff don’t speak to me. No, he speaks to me, but he never speaks to me like this. Embraces me, ‘Meth, what's up, n***a!' So now it’s like, ‘Oh s**t.’ I’m looking around to see if anyone saw me speak to this motherf***er,” referring to the East and West clash. “I just don’t wanna be on anybody’s f***ing radar at this point- the shrooms. I’m in my head like cr*zy like, ‘Did that just happen?’ ‘Cause Puff’s never that nice to me. I mean, he’s nice, but never that nice to me. I’m f***ed up off these shrooms. Now I’m at the peak of shroom high.

Method Man's Shrooms Tale

"And I hear, ‘Mef!’" Method Man continued. "I look and it’s [Queen] Latifah. She was like, ‘What the f**k are you doing up in that corner? Come here!’ And I snapped out of that s**t. I was good the rest of the night after that! Shout out to you, Dana, I love you." Then, the New York MC met Tupac and Suge Knight for the first time. "He’s telling me about some incident that happened with RZA in Vegas," referring to the Wu leader allegedly getting his chain snatched there. "If he was there it definitely wouldn’t have happened, blah blah blah. Basically, he was saying if there was anybody we would f**k with on the East Coast, it’d be Wu-Tang. This is letting us know- and anybody that was in the know- that it wasn’t an East Coast-West Coast thing; it was a Bad Boy-Death Row thing.

"He started saying something else but I’m not really listening because I’m looking at the Death Row piece on his chain," he went on. "This my first time meeting ‘Pac so I’m like, ‘Oh s**t, this is f***ing Tupac! Look at that f***ing chain!’ I remember looking at Suge and he got the cigar like this and he’s like… nothing. No expression, just stoic. Cameras is on, n***a! He in Suge mode. So I’m like, ‘Yeah…’ Walk out, get out front, and no lie, I remember being in the back of Pink Dot in that alley way, and we sat there and we discussing that whole night of how that s**t was so f***ing weird […] It was definitely the mushrooms." For more news and updates on Method Man, log back into HNHH.

