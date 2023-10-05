Method Man Claims Big L Sold Him PCP

During his recent appearance on the Drink Champs podcast, Method Man revealed that he used to buy drugs from Big L. When the hosts asked the performer whether he prefers Big L or Biggie Smalls, he explained that they were putting him in a tough position. “Why y'all doing that?" he began. "Well, check this, right? Big L used to sell me my wet."

The hosts were visibly stunned by Method Man's response, and took a moment to clarify. “Big L used to sell me dust, n***a,” he doubled down. “I used to get that sh*t from Big L uptown. With that being said, both.” N.O.R.E. looked as if he couldn't believe what he was hearing, revealing that it was the most surprising answer he's gotten on the podcast so far. “I’m not gone’ lie to you. I think that’s the first time I’ve ever been shocked like that on Drink Champs,” he said. “I’m gone’ be honest, this is, like, the first time.”

Method Man Used To Buy Drugs From Big L

Method Man has been open about his drug use in the past. Regardless, the revelation still came as a surprise to the hosts and viewers alike. In August, he shared how he got sober by focusing on his fitness in his Men's Health cover story. He revealed that he was dealing with depression and PTSD for some time, looking within himself to find a solution. “It went from this childhood joy to this euphoric feeling of celebrity to feeling inadequate and not good enough,” he explained.

"I just wanted to see light," he then explained. "I wanted everything light. Forget the darkness. What can I create for myself?" What do you think of Method Man revealing that he used to buy angel dust from Big L? Were you as shocked as N.O.R.E. by his response? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Method Man.

