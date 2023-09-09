Method Man And The Wu-Tang Clan Share Their Sporting Loyalties

Method Man has joined the Aaron Rodgers train as the New York Jets prepare to start their make-or-break season against the Bills on September 11. “This here is where we write the story. For city, for land, for nation. Not bound by ancestral borders — just loyalty to these colors,” he adds, narrating over the clip highlighting various individuals from all walks of life, repping Jets gear. This team — and this team’s been through it, man. Long days. Cold nights. Hardships and heartbreak. But you know what? We learn from it. We learned that the greatest heights conquered often begin in the greatest debts," the Wu-Tang Clan member said in a short film called What's Past Is Prologue.

“And the past need not define what we would will ourselves to become. It was a hard road to get here. Yeah. But you know what? The journey that’s easy never matters. Sacrifice is the price for greatness. So beat down, cast out, broken and battered but we never abandon. We never cowered. We never quit. Never quit. We built something new here, brick by brick. Player by player — turned defeats into lessons and rivals into teachings to become the best we’ve ever been. So, to the ones coming for us, I say bring it. We want all the smoke. Give us your titles, your strongest — your players yearning to be champions — ’cause we trained for this. We bled for this. We met the worst and came out the other side to now — to this moment — our time," he continued.

Wu-Tang Clan Backs The Buffs

Meanwhile, the rest of the Clan was out West in Colorado. Raekwon, Inspectah Deck, and several others showed out at Folsom Field to support Deion Sanders in his home opener as Colorado Buffaloes head coach. After shocking #17 TCU in his first game with Colorado, he now takes on 0-1 Nebraska in Boulder. The appearance of the Wu-Tang Clan speaks to the major cultural shift in Boulder. A year ago, the Buffaloes were 1-11. Now they are the biggest name in college football. Their first win already has people deeming Colorado National Title contenders.

Sander's son Shedeur set a new single-game passing record for the school as he threw for 510 yards and 4 touchdowns. Meanwhile, two-way star Travis Hunter put up 119 receiving yards and an interception. Sanders kept his postgame remarks simple while discussing his team's victory - "We comin'." He has continued that mentality throughout the week, hyping up his players and demonizing the lack of faith that the national media had him in. At the time of writing, Colorado leads Nebraska 13-6.

