Method Man Exposes Racist Fan Who Was Angry That He Missed Wu-Tang Clan Show

“I can’t make this up,” Meth said of the 0 to 100 exchange.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Method Man Exposes Racist Fan Who Was Angry That He Missed Wu-Tang Clan Show

Just because you’re a Wu-Tang Clan fan doesn’t mean that Method Man will take it easy on you when you mess up. Moreover, one fan was particularly disappointed with him for missing the Wu’s show in Greece on Thursday (July 27). On Wednesday (July 26), Meth shared screenshots of some understanding but later angry DMs that the fan sent him over Instagram that gave him a good chuckle, at least after his indignation. Of course, this isn’t the first time that the New York rap was the ire of racist fans. However, this is certainly one of the most memorable, if only for how drastic the fan’s change of tone is.

“Hello Mr. Smith,” the fan wrote to him. “Sorry to bother you, but i am so disappointed that i could not hold back,” the fan initially wrote. “I got informed that you are not coming to Greece along with the rest of Wu tang on 27/7. This is so unfair, it’s not the same without you!!! You always give all the energy to the show. No method man means no real Wu. Please think again and make an exception. I know the reasons behind your absence and i totally understand but think about the fans also. This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see all 9 Wu-Tang together. I was waiting my whole life for this. Please don’t do this to us!!!!! Love you!”

Read More: Method Man Explains The Difference Between Rap Eras

Method Man’s Response To A Disappointed (And Bigoted) Wu-Tang Clan Fan

Then, the fan took a much harsher and antagonistic tone. “You know what mr. Meth F**K YOU,” he messaged Method Man. “[You] could at least read it. You don’t care about your fans, only thing you care is money, p***y a** n***a. Get the f**k outta here you clown. I hope you make nothing but failures from this point on …. B***h a** n***a. F**K YOU!!!”

“(Swipe) Gotta love the fans,” the Wu legend responded in an Instagram post. “I’m pretty sure someone will say I’m wrong or that I’m bullying for posting this, but if I didn’t, you all wouldn’t believe me. I mean, he even used the N-word. And this is after professing his love for Wu-Tang, I can’t make this up. With that being said, I’m sending love and light to this young man.. @pskopelitis.” For more updates on Method Man and the Wu-Tang Clan, stay posted on HNHH.

Read More: Method Man Flexes His Abs On Instagram, Comments Are Flooded By Thirsty Fans

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.