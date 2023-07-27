Method Man Exposes Racist Fan Who Was Angry That He Missed Wu-Tang Clan Show

Just because you’re a Wu-Tang Clan fan doesn’t mean that Method Man will take it easy on you when you mess up. Moreover, one fan was particularly disappointed with him for missing the Wu’s show in Greece on Thursday (July 27). On Wednesday (July 26), Meth shared screenshots of some understanding but later angry DMs that the fan sent him over Instagram that gave him a good chuckle, at least after his indignation. Of course, this isn’t the first time that the New York rap was the ire of racist fans. However, this is certainly one of the most memorable, if only for how drastic the fan’s change of tone is.

“Hello Mr. Smith,” the fan wrote to him. “Sorry to bother you, but i am so disappointed that i could not hold back,” the fan initially wrote. “I got informed that you are not coming to Greece along with the rest of Wu tang on 27/7. This is so unfair, it’s not the same without you!!! You always give all the energy to the show. No method man means no real Wu. Please think again and make an exception. I know the reasons behind your absence and i totally understand but think about the fans also. This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see all 9 Wu-Tang together. I was waiting my whole life for this. Please don’t do this to us!!!!! Love you!”

Method Man’s Response To A Disappointed (And Bigoted) Wu-Tang Clan Fan

Then, the fan took a much harsher and antagonistic tone. “You know what mr. Meth F**K YOU,” he messaged Method Man. “[You] could at least read it. You don’t care about your fans, only thing you care is money, p***y a** n***a. Get the f**k outta here you clown. I hope you make nothing but failures from this point on …. B***h a** n***a. F**K YOU!!!”

“(Swipe) Gotta love the fans,” the Wu legend responded in an Instagram post. “I’m pretty sure someone will say I’m wrong or that I’m bullying for posting this, but if I didn’t, you all wouldn’t believe me. I mean, he even used the N-word. And this is after professing his love for Wu-Tang, I can’t make this up. With that being said, I’m sending love and light to this young man.. @pskopelitis.” For more updates on Method Man and the Wu-Tang Clan, stay posted on HNHH.

