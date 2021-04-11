racist
- MusicMethod Man Exposes Racist Fan Who Was Angry That He Missed Wu-Tang Clan Show"I can’t make this up," Meth said of the 0 to 100 exchange.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBoosie Badazz Blasts Prosecutor As "Racist" Amid Their Bond AppealThe prosecution is very intent on keeping the Baton Rouge rapper behind bars in his firearm case.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipSesame Place Invites Black Family Back To Visit Following Lawsuit, They DeclineThe park has yet to disclose if the worker in the costume was fired or not.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureParent Shares Racist Encounter At DisneylandVideo footage captured Rapunzel ignoring two children who greeted her at the park.By Lawrencia Grose
- SportsLeBron James Explains Why He Hates Boston: “They Racist As F*ck”LeBron James says Boston sports fans are "racist as fuck."By Cole Blake
- AnticsIndianapolis Children's Museum Serves "Juneteenth Watermelon Salad"The museum thinks their menu item was reasonable-- according to "history."By Lawrencia Grose
- LifeBuffalo Shooter's Gun Was Covered In Racist & Hateful Messages18-year-old Payton Gendron penned a 180-page manifesto about "replacement theory" before carrying out his attack.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeBuffalo Shooting: Employee Claims 911 Hung Up On Her Because She Was WhisperingAs reported white supremacist Payton Grendon was opening fire at Tops Market, a worker claims they were on the phone with 911 until dispatch ended the call.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBrian May Says Queen Would Be Forced To Add "People Of Different Colors" If They Existed TodayBrian May of Queen says that the band would have been forced to add a musician of color or different sex if they were around today.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureGabrielle Union Remembers "Heartbreaking & Terrifying" Racist Encounter In CroatiaIn her newly released memoir, Gabrielle Union reveals that she and a group of friends experienced a racist encounter in Croatia in 2019.By Joshua Robinson
- CrimeNew Jersey Racist Ranter Hit With Additional Charges After Video Goes ViralThe ranter is facing criminal mischief, stalking, and several weapons and drug charges.By Karlton Jahmal
- CrimeNew Jersey Man Arrested After Racist Tirade Against Neighbor Leads To Community ProtestProtests outside Edward Mathews' home led to his arrest after his racist rant went viral.By Joe Abrams
- SportsScottie Pippen Calls Phil Jackson A Racist In New InterviewScottie Pippen believes Phil Jackson isn't the great guy some claim him to be.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureBillie Eilish's Alleged New BF Faces Cancel Culture Over Racist & Homophobic PostsBillie Eilish's alleged new boyfriend, who is ten years older than her, is making headlines for resurfaced homophobic and racist posts on social media.By Alex Zidel
- SportsMarcus Smart Confirms Celtics Fans Have Shouted Racist RemarksMarcus Smart was recently asked about Celtics fans following Kyrie Irving's recent comments.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureComedian Tony Hinchcliffe Goes On Racist Tirade About Asian HostFootage of comedian Tony Hinchcliffe going on a racist tirade goes viral.By Kevin Goddard
- TVLena Waithe Hit With Backlash Over Graphic Racist Violence In "Them""Them" gets graphic.By Karlton Jahmal