Black Students Allegedly Receive Concerning And Racist Text Messages After U.S. Election

The last thing these folks needed...

It's only been about three days since the United States election, during which convicted Republican candidate Donald Trump emerged victorious against the Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. Already, some concerning communication and discourse seems to rub this in the face of communities that fear what the next four years will look like. Moreover, reports emerged of alleged text messages sent to Black students, such as one testimony from the University of Alabama. These messages are quite worrisome and frankly racist, as they pretend to assign Black students to plantations or to be "house slaves" via automated messaging and "instructions." You can see the horrible sentiments for yourself down below.

Of course, these are all just allegations, and it's unclear what the purpose of these messages are or who is responsible. Either way, it's a disgusting move. Other alleged affected academic institutions include Clemson and Alabama State. One particular message in the alleged examples down below claims to be from "The Trump Administration," and another indicates their false and racist instructions will take effect after his entry into office next January. Beyond this, many other reactions to the election results paint a divided picture of a bigoted country, whereas others seek to maintain hope and decency.

Black Students Allegedly Barraged With Racist Messages After Trump's Victory In U.S. Election

"We want to congratulate President Trump and Senator Vance on their victory," former U.S. president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle expressed in a statement. "This is obviously not the outcome we had hoped for, given our profound disagreements with the Republican ticket on a whole host of issues. But living in a democracy is about recognizing that our point of view won't always win out, and being willing to accept the peaceful transition of power. Michelle and I could not be prouder of Vice President Harris and Governor Walz – two extraordinary public servants who ran a remarkable campaign."