Bandman Kevo Is Rocking A New Donald Trump Tattoo After His Win For U.S. President

Of course, people online had a lot to say about this.

Bandman Kevo is known for his often controversial or antic-heavy behavior, something that surprisingly shows up in his choice of ink for many online users who come across his social media presence. For example, he recently got a back leg tattoo of Donald Trump following the convicted Republican's victory in the United States presidential election this week. The artist themselves posted the artwork, which also features a MAGA hat. As you can imagine, both the artist's comments section and the one in the post down below reacted quite divisively to this. Some celebrated this tribute, whereas others lamented the results and this tribute.

However, as alluded to before, this is far from the only tattoo that Bandman Kevo got that ruffled a lot of feathers online. Back in June, he got leg tattoos of various rich white men, namely Mark Zuckerberg, Mark Cuban, Elon Musk, and Jeff Bezos. As such, this Trump tattoo should really come as no surprise. Still, it didn't answer fans' questions as to why Bandman would want to portray these individuals in the first place, as these new inks don't really come with much explanation. Elsewhere, it's up to online users to speculate.

Bandman Kevo's New Donald Trump Tattoo

In fact, this isn't even the first tattoo that Bandman Kevo reportedly got depicting Donald Trump, and this double down probably cost plenty of money and energy for something that an artist already plastered onto his body. So we are still no closer to finding out why exactly this support is so strong, but we're sure that the recent presidential victory spurred this. The artist themselves seemed to express their support for No. 47, so it was likely a two-way street. At the end of the day, it's just someone's tattoo, and not much else... Explicitly, that is.