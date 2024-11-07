Cardi B Demands Trump Supporters Leave Her The "F**k Alone"

They are on her last nerve.

There were countless celebrities who endorsed Kamala Harris for president. Eminem, Beyonce and Taylor Swift are some of the most notable. Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla performed in support of Harris at the DNC and a campaign rally, respectively. Regardless, Cardi B is the celebrity who's come under the most fire. The rapper recently spoke at Kamala Harris' rally in Milwaukee, and Donald Trump voters have delighted in mocking her ever since it was announced that Trump won the election.

Cardi B issued two responses via social media on November 6. The first was measured, and positive. Cardi praised Kamala Harris for her poise, regardless of the outcome of the election. "To Vice President Kamala," she wrote on Instagram. "No matter what they've said to bring you down or belittle your run for the presidency, they can never say you didn't run your race with honesty and with integrity." It was an unexpectedly wholesome take for a rapper known for going nuclear on social media. As the day wore on, however, and people continued to taunt Cardi B, she clapped back.

Cardi B Threatened To "Light Up" Her Detractors

The rapper posted a second video to Twitter. This time, she targeted those who opposed Harris. "Y'all won, I know y'all happy," she explained. "Ain't nobody acting like bitter losers." It was with the word "however," though, that the Cardi fans know and love came out. "Y'all need to leave me the f*ck alone," she asserted. "Because I got one more f*cking cigarette in me before I start lighting your a*ses up." The rapper closed out her statement by extending her warning to anyone and everyone. "That's word to the motherf*cking United States of America."

Cardi B has been on the same rollercoaster of emotions that other Harris supporters have been on over the last day. We know because she has documented the entire thing on social media. The rapper stated that the Harris campaign needed a "Hail Mary" when the election started to slip away from them during the evening of Election Day. When it was clear that Trump would be the victor, Cardi B posted a photo of herself looking very distraught. "I hate y'all," she wrote over the photo. Hopefully the bullying dies down for the rapper as the week unfolds.