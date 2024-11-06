Cardi B's Heartfelt Letter To Kamala Harris Leads To Strong Reactions

The internet thinks Cardi missed the mark.

Cardi B has not been shy in her support of Kamala Harris throughout the 2024 presidential campaign. Her speech at the Milwaukee rally was essentially a scathing rant on Donald Trump, labeling him a "hustler" and not in a good way. "Donald Trump is a hustler. Who is trying to hustle women out of their rights and hustle Americans out of their money. He’s selling more than watches and sneakers. He’s selling bigotry, misogyny, division, chaos, and confusion." It led to a lot of criticism from the internet and other celebrities alike such as the ever-vocal Azealia Banks. She labeled it as "eye-goungingly cringe" and affirms that Cardi B was putting on a "stupid latina shtick."

The New York rapper was steadfast in her response to everyone bashing it, saying, "I worked so hard, bro. I worked so hard on my speech." Unfortunately, her effort to support Kamala Harris and her vision did not pan out, as Trump went on to win the electoral vote 292-224. The Invasion of Privacy MC has already voiced her disappointment in the results, but that wasn't going to stop her for thanking the Democratic candidate for her efforts.

Cardi B's Message To Kamala Harris

It's a heartfelt message overall, as Cardi applauds her for putting up "a fight against all odds." She appreciates that she put on for the women of color and "showed my daughters and women across the country that anything is possible." But once again, her speaking up for Kamala has drawn more hate than love. Most of the IG comments are tearing her to shreds for not doing enough research on her and that she never had a real chance to win. Others were taking it there, with one user replying, "There’s a long list of reasons why she lost, and you’re one of them 👏"

What are your thoughts on Cardi B's letter to Kamala Harris? Do you think she missed the mark with it, why or why not? How are you feeling now that Donald Trump is in office? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Cardi B and Kamala Harris. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

