Cardi B Continues To Blast Haters After Kamala Harris Rally Speech: “I Worked So Hard”

Cardi B is standing by her speech.

This Friday (November 1), Cardi B delivered a powerful speech at Kamala Harris' rally in Milwaukee. She touched on some key issues like healthcare, women's rights, and the economy. Unfortunately, however, not everyone was a fan. Within no time she was receiving backlash online, which she wasted no time responding to.

Yesterday, the "Enough" rapper responded to one X user who accused her of accepting "a huge, undisclosed amount" of money for the speech. She quickly shut this rumor down and reminded social media users that she's been discussing politics for free for years. Now, she's hopped online to fire back at those who called her out for reading her speech from a phone due to technical difficulties involving the teleprompter.

Cardi B Claps Back

According to Cardi, having three children and a hectic life like hers means that her memory isn't always at 100%. "I worked so hard, bro. I worked so hard on my speech... And a lot of y'all talking about 'Oh, why are you reading it from a phone?' B*tch, I had to write that sh*t down... B*tch, I'm 32 years old b*tch, and I have three kids. My mind be f*cking racing all goddamn day, b*tch." She continued, noting how she'll even forget confrontations she's rehearsed in her head. This is far from the first time Cardi's had to come to her own defense, as last night, Elon Musk also hopped online with some harsh words.

He accused her of being a "puppet," which she denied in no time. "I’m not a puppet Elon," she began, "I’m a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their a** off to provide for me! I’m a product of welfare, I’m a product of section 8, I’m a product of poverty and I’m a product of what happens when the system is set up against you….But you don’t know nothing about that. You don’t know not one thing about the American struggle…. PS fix my algorithm." What do you think of Cardi B continuing to shut down critics following her speech at Kamala Harris' rally? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.