NASCAR Icon Danica Patrick Claims She Never Attended Diddy Parties

Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat
Danica Patrick, a former NASCAR driver turned entrepreneur, speaks during the 5th Annual Women's Leadership Breakfast Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The former driver raised eyebrows.

Danica Patrick has been a vocal Donald Trump supporter throughout the 2024 election. The former NASCAR star has used her celebrity to endorse Trump, and criticize those who have put their weight behind Kamala Harris instead. This propensity to criticize the other side was made abundantly clear during a Trump rally in Pennsylvania on Sunday. Danica Patrick took the stage, and implied that she doesn't have the skeletons in her closet that Harris' celebrity supporters do.

The public denouncement of Diddy has become a trend among celebrities. The Bad Boy mogul had connections to seemingly everyone of note over the last three decades. Danica Patrick decided to make a Diddy denouncement a political act, however. The retired driver drew a parallel between entertainers who endorse Harris and those who were close with Diddy. "I never went to a Diddy party," she asserted. "I’m doing this because I love this country. There’s nobody that’s been tested more than Donald Trump on showing his love for this country." Danica Patrick then proceeded to call out one of Harris' biggest celebrity supporters: Cardi B.

Danica Patrick Implies Harris Supporters Were Paid Off

Cardi B spoke at Kamala Harris' rally on November 1. The rapper took to the stage to call Donald Trump a "hustler" and praise Harris as an underdog. Fans praised her words, while critics noted that she read her statement while reading from a phone. This is the point Danica Patrick decided to hone in on during her rally speech. She also suggested that people like Cardi and Beyonce had to be paid to show up and give their support to Harris. "Now I’m speaking. I’m not paid to be here," the ex-driver asserted. "I don’t have a teleprompter. I’m winging this right now, everybody. I don’t need a telephone."

Danica Patrick is not the first Trump supporter to align Harris supporters with Diddy affiliates. Elon Musk was particularly incensed when Eminem introduced Barack Obama at a Harris rally in Detroit. The 8 Mile icon made it clear that he was voting Harris, and Musk responded by making a Diddy joke at the rapper's expense. He claimed Eminem was "yet another Diddy party participant." This, of course, led many users to note that Musk and Diddy were reportedly close friends, and that Diddy allegedly invested $10 million in Musk's Twitter acquisition.

