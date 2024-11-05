Diddy Able To Cast Vote In U.S. Election From Behind Bars

Diddy may not be a free man at the moment, but he can still vote. TMZ confirmed that the disgraced mogul will still be able to cast a vote on election day. The law decrees that anyone who has yet to be convicted still has the right to vote. Diddy's trial is not set to start until 2025. Diddy will have to use an absentee ballot mailed from the federal jail, but that should be no problem assuming he asked for one in time. TMZ claims that the mogul will be able to vote in the states in which he is registered in. This means he can do so in either California or Florida.