Diddy Able To Cast Vote In U.S. Election From Behind Bars

Elias Andrews
Syndication: Tallahassee
Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew Gillum at Florida A&amp;M University's Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Fla. the night before the 2018 midterm election Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Tori Schneider / Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
He's had a varied political history.

Diddy may not be a free man at the moment, but he can still vote. TMZ confirmed that the disgraced mogul will still be able to cast a vote on election day. The law decrees that anyone who has yet to be convicted still has the right to vote. Diddy's trial is not set to start until 2025. Diddy will have to use an absentee ballot mailed from the federal jail, but that should be no problem assuming he asked for one in time. TMZ claims that the mogul will be able to vote in the states in which he is registered in. This means he can do so in either California or Florida.

Diddy is best known for his outsized persona, or in recent times, the criminal allegations leveled at him. In the past however, the mogul has been a vocal political advocate. He helped launch Vote or Die in 2004, a campaign designed to make voting "cool" for younger people. The Bad Boy mogul toured U.S. cities and partnered with other celebrities to promote the "Vote or Die" slogan. Diddy retired the program during in 2008, despite being a vocal supporter of Barack Obama. In 2020, however, the hip hop superstar felt the need to bring it back.

