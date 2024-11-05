Elon Musk Accuses Jennifer Lopez Of Failing To Warn People About Diddy

Elon Musk isn't happy about Jennifer Lopez supporting Kamala Harris.

Elon Musk accused Jennifer Lopez of failing to warn people about the allegations surrounding Diddy and says that, in turn, people shouldn't trust her endorsement of Kamala Harris. He discussed Lopez and Diddy's relationship during an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast. It comes after authorities arrested Diddy on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering back in September. He's already pleaded not guilty and denied all allegations against him.

"J Lo was like his ex-girlfriend and it's like now deciding she's like warning people against Trump. How many people did she warn against Diddy, right? Oh zero, ok. Maybe we shouldn't trust her," Musk said at one point as caught by TMZ. Rogan agreed, adding: "It's peculiar that so many who frequented his gatherings are now outspoken supporters of Harris." From there, Musk remarked: "People in the music entertainment industry had to know that Diddy was like abusing, you know, kids basically and yet they still fed him kids. Like where's the accountability? They had to know."

Diddy Attends Jennifer Lopez's Las Vegas Residency

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 30: Sean "Diddy" Combs (L) and Jennifer Lopez attend the after party for the finale of the "JENNIFER LOPEZ: ALL I HAVE" residency at MR CHOW at Caesars Palace on September 30, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment)

Lopez isn't the only celebrity Musk has criticized for endorsing Kamala Harris. He also recently labeled Cardi B a "puppet" in response to her speech at a rally for the Democratic candidate in Milwaukee. It's also not the first time he's brought up Diddy in doing so. Responding to news about early voting numbers, Musk wrote on X: "No amount of Diddy party 'celebrity' endorsements can save Kamala."

Elon Musk Discusses Jennifer Lopez & Diddy