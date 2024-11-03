Elon Musk Tries To Tie Kamala Harris To Diddy In Latest Jab On Twitter

Elon Musk is going viral for another tweet about the election.

Elon Musk called out Kamala Harris on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday afternoon, accusing her of accepting endorsements from celebrities who have attended Diddy's parties. The remark comes after authorities arrested the Bad Boy mogul on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering, last month. In their indictment, prosecutors accused him of allegedly hosting "freak off" parties where he allegedly used violence and intimidation to make victims perform elaborate sex acts. He's repeatedly denied all of the allegations.

In response to a report from the New York Post about early voting turnout, Musk wrote on his social media site: "No amount of Diddy party 'celebrity' endorsements can save Kamala." The remark comes after he went back and forth with Cardi B, who had just recently endorsed Harris. The current Vice President also recently received support from Beyonce, Usher, Lizzo, and more artists.

Elon Musk Endorses Donald Trump For President

Elon Musk joins former President Donald Trump on stage at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa., on Oct. 5, 2024. © Jasper Colt / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Elon Musk has been supporting Donald Trump vehemently in recent months, even speaking at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. “As you can see I am not just MAGA — I am Dark MAGA,” he made headlines for saying at the event. Even before that, he faced tons of backlash for his response to Taylor Swift endorsing Kamala Harris, which she did while signing off on Instagram as a "childless cat lady," a reference to J.D. Vance. Reacting to that post on X, Musk wrote: "Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life."

Elon Musk Calls Out Kamala Harris

Check out Musk's latest post about Harris below. It comes as she prepares for election day on Tuesday, November 5th.