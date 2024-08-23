Diddy Assisted Elon Musk In Taking Over Twitter

A document went public that detailed the investors that helped Elon Musk own the platform, and Diddy showed up.

Diddy is in the news for very different and more harrowing reasons these days, but fans may be surprised at his tech investments. Moreover, a new document went public on Wednesday (August 21) that detailed the nearly 100 investors that helped Elon Musk turn Twitter into X with his $44 billion purchase of the platform in 2022. The Bad Boy mogul represented himself through Sean Combs Capital LLC and joined others like Bill Ackman, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, and Saudi Prince Al Waleed bin Talal Al Saud. However, it's unclear how much he invested in the social media site. Also, the public doesn't know who currently holds shares in the company.

As for Diddy and Elon Musk's relationship, they went to a Dave Chappelle show in 2022, so they have some amicable history together. Of course, they both have much bigger fish to fry these days, most notable the former's various sexual assault, abuse, and sex trafficking accusations. As for this situation, the most recent update we received concerned preparations from his legal team to combat these lawsuits. The Combs camp has vehemently denied any and all allegations that have not been proven true.

Diddy Performing In London

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 07: Diddy performs at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on November 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)

Diddy aside, Elon Musk is instead dealing with the harsh political climate of today's Twitter, and Plies has a theory as to what his solution may be. "I Can See Elon Shutting Down Twitter When Trump Continues To Fall Behind In The Polls," he tweeted. "He Brought Twitter To Influence The Election. An Before He Accepts A Trump Loss I Believe He’ll Shut It All Down!!!!!" Many others share a similar sentiment (however unlikely), but we can't really say much about it until Election Day rolls around in the United States.