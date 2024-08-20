50 Cent Can't Believe His Eyes After Diddy Gets Sued By Alleged Cartel Member

50 Cent was left in awe after this headline.

50 Cent shared a story from NewsNation on Instagram on Monday that claimed a drug cartel member sued Diddy after he allegedly refused to traffic minors. According to the outlet, Alfredo P. Gonzalez, a self-proclaimed member of the Sinaloa drug cartel, attempted to sue Diddy and Bad Boy Entertainment for allegedly tarnishing his reputation with his New York-based drug business contacts. He sought $666,000 in damages but Chief U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain abruptly dismissed the case.

"Ok, I have seen it all WTF is going on here," 50 captioned a screenshot of the headline. In the comments section, fans joked about 50's deep hatered for Diddy. "50 hate on almost every black man that has more money than him (mayweather, jay-z, diddy, rick Ross) jealous fella," one top response reads. Another user reacted to the lawsuit with confusion. "Can they actually sue if it’s illegal? And ain’t that them snitching on themselves? I’m confused," they said.

50 Cent Visits Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 05: Recording artist Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson (R) and his lawyer Ben Crump head into the offices of Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) at the U.S. Capitol while advocating for Black entrepreneurship on June 05, 2024, in Washington, DC. A rapper, actor, television producer, and businessman, Jackson has invested in luxury liquor, apparel, video games, book publishing, electronics, boxing promotion and dietary supplements. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

As for Swain's ruling on Gonzalez's case, the judge argued it lacked basic legal standing as the injuries stemmed from illegal activities and are thus not protected by law. Additionally, she found the claims not to be believable, lacking “an arguable basis either in law or in fact.” She even denied his request to amend the lawsuit, arguing it was already too far gone.

50 Cent Reacts To Diddy's Latest Headlines