Diddy's Controversies: A Guide To All Of The Lawsuits Against Him

Rap mogul Diddy's world came crashing in November 2023 after his ex-girlfriend and singer Cassie filed a federal lawsuit against him. In her lawsuit against Diddy, Cassie claimed the rapper physically and sexually abused her throughout their relationship's duration. Cassie alleged that Diddy beat her, forced her to have sex with other men, and raped her. Diddy settled Cassie's lawsuit immediately after it was filed. However, his lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, denied Cassie's allegations against him, claiming they were lies aimed at tarnishing Diddy's image.

Benjamin's words were called into question on May 17, 2024, after CNN released security footage showing Diddy assaulting Cassie in a hotel elevator. After the video's release, Diddy apologized via an Instagram video. The "Last Night" rapper received severe backlash after the video's release and even after his apology, which some found insensitive. The recent occurrence marked another sad twist to Diddy's struggles.

In March 2024, the Feds raided the rapper's properties in Miami and Los Angeles. Additionally, more people have filed lawsuits against Diddy, with his reputation increasingly declining. A major part of Diddy's controversies is the lawsuits against him. These lawsuits have been so much that it is easy to lose count. Here is a guide to all the lawsuits against Diddy and everything you should know about them.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Goes Off On Diddy For Hitting Cassie, Reveals Worst Part Of The Assault Video

April Lampros's Lawsuit Against Diddy

On May 23, 2024, April Lampros filed a 22-page lawsuit against Diddy. In the lawsuit, April accused Diddy of sexual assault, battery, and negligent infliction of emotional stress. She also accused him of committing a crime of violence motivated by gender. April filed the lawsuit at the New York County Supreme Court.

In the lawsuit, April claimed she met Diddy in early 1994. Then, she was a college student at the Fashion Institute of Technology. She said Diddy promised to be her mentor and gave her gifts and flowers. However, she claimed she suffered four terrifying sexual encounters that lasted until the 2000s. April claimed one of the sexual encounters occurred with Diddy's late ex-partner, the late Kim Porter, in 1996. April said Diddy allegedly forced her and Kim to take ecstasy and have sex with each other. Afterward, he purportedly masturbated and proceeded to rape her.

April further claimed that another of her sexual encounters with Diddy occurred at the end of 2000 when he was in a relationship with Jennifer Lopez. According to her, the rapper arrived at her apartment with his security detail and tried to force her to have sex with him. However, turned him down and asked him to leave. She also claimed that she met a man at an event in 2003 who told her he saw a tape of her having sex with Diddy. April claimed the tape was filmed without her consent.

Crystal McKinney Files Lawsuit Against Diddy

Crystal McKinney filed her lawsuit against Diddy at a federal court in Manhattan on May 21, 2024. She claimed she met the Bad Boys Records founder when she was 22. Then, Crystal was a model and had flown into New York for a Fashion Week event at Cipriani. She said a designer flew her into New York and handpicked the clothes she would wear for the event. The outfit included a black leather coat and a translucent chiffon beige V-cut shirt. Crystal further claimed she kept the outfit unwashed in plastic wrap after the scarring events that occurred.

Crystal said Diddy allegedly told her he was highly influential in the industry and would help her excel in her career. She revealed they met at a studio later that night, and he allegedly gave her a laced joint and plied her with alcohol. She claimed the rapper followed her to the bathroom and forced her to perform oral sex on him. Crystal said Diddy didn't keep to his promise of advancing her modeling career after the alleged assault. Instead, he allegedly "blackballed" her, causing her to suffer depression and attempt suicide.

Read More: Diddy’s Latest Accuser Describes His Genitals As “Adolescent” In New Lawsuit

Grace O'Marcaigh Lists Diddy As A Defendant In Lawsuit Against His Son Christian Combs

Diddy is not the only one in his family to have a lawsuit filed against him. On April 4, 2024, a woman named Grace O'Marcaigh filed a lawsuit against his 26-year-old son, Christian Combs. In the 31-page lawsuit, Grace sued Christian for sexual assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and battery. The aggrieved woman claimed she worked as a yacht deckhand for the Combs family during the Christmas break in the Caribbean in 2022 and was sexually assaulted while carrying out her duties. Grace listed Diddy as a defendant in the lawsuit, stating that he should be held liable for his son's actions since he charted the yacht and was responsible for his guests throughout the duration of the Caribbean trip.

In the lawsuit, Grace claimed a "heavily intoxicated" Christian physically assaulted her on Dec. 28, 2022. She alleged that he blocked her from leaving, removed her clothes, and tried to force her to have oral sex with him. Grace also sued Diddy for promoting an "environment of debauchery," filled with suspected sex workers, alcohol allegedly laced with drugs, violence, and disrespect for the crew. However, Diddy and Christian's attorney, Aaron Dyer, responded to Grace's lawsuit by calling it "lewd and meritless." He also vowed to file a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

Rodney Jones's Lawsuit Against Diddy

Chicago native and record producer Rodney Jones filed a 105-page lawsuit against Diddy on Feb. 2, 2024. In his lawsuit, he accused the music mogul and those working with him of being part of an illegal racketeering syndicate. He further claimed he had concrete evidence to prove that Diddy and his cohorts acquired, used, and distributed ecstasy, cocaine, GHB, ketamine, marijuana, and mushrooms. Rodney also claimed to have evidence that Diddy and his workers displayed and distributed unregistered illegal firearms and solicited minors and sex workers.

Rodney alleged that Combs reached out to him in 2022 to help him with song production. However, he claimed what Diddy wanted him to do was way more than producing music. Rodney claimed Diddy tasked him with buying drugs and soliciting sex workers to perform sex acts to please him. He further claimed that Diddy asked him to record those sexual acts. According to Rodney, Diddy hit him when he failed to comply with his demands. Rodney also accused Diddy of lacing women's drinks with ecstasy.

Later in the lawsuit, Rodney said Diddy allegedly grabbed him without his consent and forced him to work while Diddy walked around naked. He claimed that Diddy once left him alone in a makeshift studio on a yacht with Cuba Gooding Jr. Rodney claimed the actor touched, groped, and fondled his upper thighs near his groin and didn't stop until he forcefully pushed him away. Meanwhile, Diddy's attorney, Shawn Holley, claimed Rodney's allegations were false and accused the latter of being a con man. Shawn added that there was proof that Rodney fabricated his claims and expressed resolve to take appropriate court action.

Jane Doe's Lawsuit Against Diddy

An unidentified woman alleged that Diddy and former Bad Boys Records president Harve Pierre gang-raped and sex-trafficked her when she was 17 and in the 11th grade. In a lawsuit filed on Dec. 2, 2023, Jane Doe claimed Diddy convinced her to follow Harve and an unnamed man on a private jet to his New York City studio. After getting to Diddy's studio, he and his associates, including Harve, plied her with drugs and alcohol and gang-raped her. She also claimed that Diddy watched as the unnamed man raped her while she begged him to stop. Afterward, Harve also allegedly raped her and violently demanded oral sex as she choked and struggled for breath.

Diddy and Harve denied Jane's allegations, with the former's attorneys asking the court to dismiss the lawsuit. Diddy also shared a statement via social media on Dec. 6, 2023, in which he called the allegations against him sickening and declared that he was innocent of the awful things he was accused of. Diddy also vowed to fight for his name, his family, and the truth. Similarly, Harve released a statement denying Jane's allegations, describing it as a "tale of fiction."

Liza Gardner's Lawsuit Against Diddy

In Liza Gardner's lawsuit filed on Nov. 23, 2023, she accused Diddy and singer and songwriter Aaron Hall of forcefully having sex with her against her will when she was 16. She claimed she met Diddy and Aaron during an event for Jodeci's album release in New York. According to Liza, Diddy invited her and her friend to Aaron's apartment for an after-party. There, Diddy allegedly coerced her into having sexual intercourse with him. When he was done with her, and she was getting dressed, Aaron allegedly entered the room, pinned her down, and forcefully had sex with her. Liza claimed she suffered from intense vaginal pain after the experience. She said she ran away from the apartment and later found out that her friend allegedly suffered the same fate at the hands of Diddy and Aaron.

Liza further claimed that Diddy came to her home a day after the assault. She accused him of assaulting and choking her so much that she passed out. Liza said she suffered from depression, PTSD, and a strained relationship with men after her experience with Diddy and Aaron. Hence, she requested for a jury trial. Again, Diddy's attorney claimed the allegations were false and fabricated.

Read More: Diddy Walk Of Fame Star In Hollywood Can't Be Removed, Alleged Insider Reveals

Joi Dickerson-Neal's Lawsuit Against Diddy

Joi Dickerson-Neal filed a 22-page lawsuit against Diddy on Nov. 23, 2023, accusing him of sexually assaulting her. She claimed she met the rapper after appearing in a music video with him. Then, she was a student at Syracuse University. Later, Joi agreed to go on a date with Diddy but claimed he intentionally drugged her during their outing. Joi stated that Diddy sexually assaulted her and video-recorded the whole thing. She also claimed her male friend told her he viewed the taped recording of her and Diddy. He also told her everyone had seen the sex tape.

Joi claimed the situation with Diddy caused her life to decline as she was admitted to the hospital for severe depression and suicidal ideation. The complainant also claimed to have suffered a lifetime of injuries from Diddy's actions toward her. She sued the musician for assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, human trafficking, and revenge porn. However, Diddy, through a spokesperson, denied the allegations, claiming it was a "money grab."

Cassie's Lawsuit Against Diddy

Singer and Diddy's ex-girlfriend began the lawsuit trend against the rapper when she braved the odds to file against him on Nov. 16, 2023. Cassie's 35-page lawsuit accused Diddy of sexual assault, sex trafficking, and battery. She also accused him of forcing her to engage in sexual acts. Cassie claimed Diddy physically abused her throughout their relationship's duration and asserted complete control over her personal and professional life. Hence, she found it hard to escape his hold over her. Cassie stated that Diddy's staff and record label knew about his abuse toward her.

Diddy swiftly settled the lawsuit with Cassie. The former lovers reached a mutual settlement a day after the lawsuit was filed. Diddy's representative claimed Cassie's allegations were false, but his words didn't hold water after CNN released footage of Diddy physically assaulting Cassie. Although Diddy apologized for his actions, the video was too disturbing and damaged his already faltering reputation.

[Via] [Via]