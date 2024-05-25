Diddy Walk Of Fame Star In Hollywood Can't Be Removed, Alleged Insider Reveals

With so many sexual assault, abuse, and sex trafficking lawsuits and accusations against Diddy, people are thinking a lot about his reputation. More specifically, they are considering his massive influence, financial stake, and ubiquity in the entertainment sphere, a presence that these allegations are shifting quite dramatically. Moreover, folks are reacting to Sean Combs' legacy change in real time, although some initiatives to de-platform him in the wake of these alleged crimes seem more futile than others. For example, an alleged representative for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce reportedly spoke to TMZ about one particularly visible and popular accolade of his: his Walk of Fame star.

If you're unfamiliar, Diddy had previously gotten a spot on the iconic Hollywood attraction in 2008, all for a career that was then-unencumbered by these accusations. However, the Chamber has reportedly not discussed removing his star yet, and this spokesperson doesn't have much hope for the chances of doing so. They explained that, while the Chamber has permission to nominate honorees, craft and place the stars with help from the city, and carry out the Walk of Fame installation ceremony, it doesn't have the authority to physically remove stars from the block. As such, it looks like this will permanently celebrate Puff Daddy even as public favor wanes and wanes.

HOLLYWOOD - MAY 02: Actor-rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 2, 2008 on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, celebrities and large media figures like 50 Cent are taking the offensive when it comes to this Diddy situation. Some of them have been unfiltered and staunch in their condemnation of his alleged actions. While sometimes it's for jokes and other times it's with a more serious note, it makes it clear that there are many people in the industry that do not want to associate with the Bad Boy mogul anymore, or maybe even in the first place. Either way, there's a much different context surrounding things now.

Still, there are those in Diddy's life that seem ready to defend him and their family amid these allegations, including his own sons. They recently teased new music coming soon, and follows up their denial of any and all accused wrongdoing. He has a tough hill to climb, and the Cassie footage ensured that public perception will always skew against him. Now, what we have to see is whether a court of law reaches the same conclusion.

