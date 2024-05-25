Diddy Walk Of Fame Star In Hollywood Can't Be Removed, Alleged Insider Reveals

BYGabriel Bras Nevares405 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 24: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sean “Diddy" Combs performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Apparently, the light can't be dimmed that easily.

With so many sexual assault, abuse, and sex trafficking lawsuits and accusations against Diddy, people are thinking a lot about his reputation. More specifically, they are considering his massive influence, financial stake, and ubiquity in the entertainment sphere, a presence that these allegations are shifting quite dramatically. Moreover, folks are reacting to Sean Combs' legacy change in real time, although some initiatives to de-platform him in the wake of these alleged crimes seem more futile than others. For example, an alleged representative for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce reportedly spoke to TMZ about one particularly visible and popular accolade of his: his Walk of Fame star.

If you're unfamiliar, Diddy had previously gotten a spot on the iconic Hollywood attraction in 2008, all for a career that was then-unencumbered by these accusations. However, the Chamber has reportedly not discussed removing his star yet, and this spokesperson doesn't have much hope for the chances of doing so. They explained that, while the Chamber has permission to nominate honorees, craft and place the stars with help from the city, and carry out the Walk of Fame installation ceremony, it doesn't have the authority to physically remove stars from the block. As such, it looks like this will permanently celebrate Puff Daddy even as public favor wanes and wanes.

Read More: Diddy Accused Of Sexual Assault By Sixth Woman: Breaking Down The Latest Lawsuit

Diddy At His Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony

HOLLYWOOD - MAY 02: Actor-rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 2, 2008 on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, celebrities and large media figures like 50 Cent are taking the offensive when it comes to this Diddy situation. Some of them have been unfiltered and staunch in their condemnation of his alleged actions. While sometimes it's for jokes and other times it's with a more serious note, it makes it clear that there are many people in the industry that do not want to associate with the Bad Boy mogul anymore, or maybe even in the first place. Either way, there's a much different context surrounding things now.

Still, there are those in Diddy's life that seem ready to defend him and their family amid these allegations, including his own sons. They recently teased new music coming soon, and follows up their denial of any and all accused wrongdoing. He has a tough hill to climb, and the Cassie footage ensured that public perception will always skew against him. Now, what we have to see is whether a court of law reaches the same conclusion.

Read More: Mase Explains Why He Hasn’t Commented On Diddy Footage, Reveals Plans To Do So

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
NFTE 2024 Entrepreneurial Spirits Award GalaMusic50 Cent Keeps Claiming That Diddy Might Take His Own Life Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuits1210
94th Annual Academy Awards - ShowMusicDiddy's Sexual Assault Lawsuits Causing "Logistical Nightmare" For Grammys: Report3.1K
REVOLT And AT&amp;T SummitMusicDiddy Accused Of Sexual Assault By Sixth Woman: Breaking Down The Latest Lawsuit1280
diddy lawsuitsMusicCan Diddy Recover From This Scandal?10.4K