Diddy Accused Of Forcing Woman To Have Sex With Kim Porter In New Sexual Assault Lawsuit

The new formal charges against Diddy include battery, sexual assault, infliction of emotional distress, and gender-motivated violence.

Diddy received yet another sexual assault lawsuit amid his current scandal over abuse and sex trafficking claims, among other alleged crimes. Moreover, this one accuses him of forcing a woman to have sex with his then-partner Kim Porter, who has since passed. The alleged victim's name is April Lampros, and filed suit in New York on Thursday (May 23) for battery, sexual assault, inflicting emotional distress, and gender-motivated violence. Lampros claimed that Sean Combs assaulted her four times, including the supposed Kim Porter incident during which she was allegedly forced to take ecstasy. She claims to have first met him in 1994 as a fashion student, and also claimed that he recorded their sexual acts and showed them to others without her consent.

Furthermore, Lampros alleged that the first of these incidents occurred in 1995 and that Diddy pressured her to drink alcohol, which led to "uneasy" feelings. Supposedly, she passed out in a hotel room, and that's when he allegedly sexually assaulted her. Months later, the suit alleges, the Bad Boy mogul sent Lampros multiple gifts and successfully offered to discuss business opportunities with him. But she claims that he assaulted her again later that year in a parking garage by forcing her to her knees to perform oral sex on him.

Diddy Performing At The 2023 MTV VMAs

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Diddy performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Also, Lampros alleges that she tried to cut ties with Diddy after that alleged assault, and that he threatened to physically hurt her and blacklist her from the fashion world. The third incident, the lawsuit claims, happened in 1996, when he allegedly forced Lampros and Kim Porter to take ecstasy and have sex with each other. According to the alleged victim, the New York native told her that she "had no control over the situation as he could make her lose her job." The suit further claims that he masturbated while they engaged in the sexual act, and that he sexually assaulted Lampros afterwards.

In addition, she claims that Diddy and Kim Porter led to Lampros' firing from a bar after they saw her working there. While she alleges that her relationship with him ended by 1998, she also claimed that they ran into each other two years later, after which he incessantly called her phone to say that he missed her. They apparently met at her apartment with one of the music executive's bodyguards, and Puff allegedly kissed Lampros and touched her without her permission before she made him leave. Along with several photos of them together in the suit, this is what she said about their relationship. "I’m confident that justice will prevail and the veil will be removed so no other woman will have to endure what I did." Lampros filed the seventh sexual assault lawsuit in six months against Combs, and the second this week.

