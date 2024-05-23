Diddy's Latest Accuser Claims To Have Evidence Of Alleged Attack

Things keep getting worse for Diddy. The mogul was caught assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie, in a video that was obtained by CNN, and now he's facing sexual assault charges. This is only the latest suit to be filed against Diddy on grounds of drugging and assault. His latest accuser, however, claims to have proof in the form of sealed clothing. According to reporter Meghann Cuniff, Diddy's accuser says she saved the clothes she wore the night she attended his afterparty.

Context is crucial here. Crystal McKinney filed a suit claiming that she was drugged and forced to perform oral sex on Diddy at a 2003 social event. She recalled waking up in a taxi cab the morning after Diddy allegedly forced himself on her, and is seeking undisclosed damages as a result. McKinney claims that she struggled to find work as a model after the incident, and was driven to attempt suicide just one year later.

The Accuser Preserved Her Clothing From Diddy's Alleged Assault

What makes McKinney different from Diddy's previous accusers, however, is the evidence she reportedly possesses. The lawsuit claims that has preserved her outfit over two decades, so it can be submitted as evidence. "Due to the traumatic events to occur later," the suit explained. "Plaintiff saved the unwashed clothes from that night in her closet, where they remain in a plastic bag." The clothing included "a black leather coat with fur hood, translucent chiffon beige v-cut shirt, fur-lined handbag, and jewel-encrusted jeans."

If true, this piece of evidence could spell legal trouble for Diddy. The Bad Boy founder has managed to avoid official charges thus far, despite being sued by several women dating back to November 2023. He even issued an apology via Instagram. The apology was in direct response to the Cassie video.

Diddy is so vague in his wording, however, that it can't help but be read more broadly. "I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now," he said. "I went and I sought out professional help. Got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry." McKinney isn't swayed by the apology. The former model intends to be compensated for what she went through. Diddy has not yet responded to the suit.

