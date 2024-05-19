Cassie's Lawyer Calls Out Diddy For "Pathetic" Apology Video

Revolt TV Hosts Big Sean Concert Event To Celebrate His New Album "Dark Sky Paradise"
HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 25: Cassie Ventura (L) and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend Big Sean's concert hosted by Revolt TV to celebrate his new album 'Dark Sky Paradise' at Hollywood &amp; Highland Courtyard on February 25, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images)

Cassie's legal team has responded.

Cassie's lawyer, Meredith Firetog, reacted to Diddy's apology in a statement provided to Deadline on Sunday. In doing so, she remarked that the video he shared reeks of "pathetic desperation" and his comments are "disingenuous." The drama began when CNN published footage of Diddy appearing to assault Cassie at a hotel in 2016. He dropped the apology video two days later on Sunday.

“Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt," Firetog wrote. "When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday. That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”

Diddy & Cassie Attend GQ's Men Of The Year Party

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Musicians Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie Ventura attend the GQ Men of the Year Party at Chateau Marmont on November 13, 2012, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/Getty Images For GQ)

As for the apology, Diddy claims he was at "rock bottom" during the incident and has since sought out professional help in the way of therapy and rehab. “It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that," he says. "I was f*cked up — I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help, I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Diddy Apologizes For Assault Video

Check out Diddy's apology for the incident above. He won't be facing criminal charges for the incident as the statute of limitations has passed. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy and Cassie on HotNewHipHop.

