Diddy Issues Formal Apology For Cassie Assault As Footage Goes Viral: Watch

On Friday, CNN exclusively obtained some graphic footage of Diddy and his ex-girlfriend Cassie at a hotel in 2016. In the disturbing footage, the Bad Boy Records founder appears to chase the singer through a hallway, pulling her to the ground and kicking her before attempting to drag her back to his room. The footage has since gone viral, with countless social media users and peers expressing outrage over the alleged assault.

Now, Diddy has issued a formal response on Instagram. In a clip, he apologizes for his actions, claiming to have since gotten professional help. “It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that," he begins. "I was f*cked up — I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help, I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Diddy Says He Sought Professional Help After Allegedly Assaulting Cassie

Cassie has yet to respond directly to the now-viral footage, though her lawyer Douglas H. Wigdor released a statement the day it was released. “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs,” he said via email. “Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

