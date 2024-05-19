Diddy's Former Assistant Wasn't "Surprised" By Alleged Assault Video

Suzi Siegel, a former assistant of Diddy's, says she wasn't surprised by the video appearing to show him assaulting Cassie at a hotel in Los Angeles in 2016. Siegel sat down with CNN for an interview after the outlet published the footage on Friday. It shows Diddy seemingly throwing Cassie to the ground and kicking her violently.

Siegel worked with Diddy from 2008 to 2009. She noted that she "never saw him speak harshly to her or be abusive toward her or anything like that." Despite that, she added: "I rode in limos with them, I went to parties with them. I guess what I would say is, even though I never saw anything that could corroborate what's in that lawsuit and what we just saw, there was not one cell in my body that was surprised."

Diddy & Cassie Attend Pre-Grammy Gala

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 27: Cassie (L) and recording artist Sean "Diddy" Combs attend the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

She continued: "I would say that I was around him a lot and I got a feeling for who he was. I didn't see anything that could get him in trouble. But I think that [there's a] power dynamic in a situation like that — especially her, at the beginning of her career, so young and beautiful and talented." Siegel concluded: "Obviously, I saw it with the rest of America today. But when I saw it, I knew that it was something that he could be capable of." Check out her full comments below.

Diddy's Ex-Assistant Speaks Out

Despite the disturbing video, Diddy won't be facing criminal charges for the incident. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed in a statement on Friday night that the statute of limitations for assault has passed. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy and Cassie on HotNewHipHop.

