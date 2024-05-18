Diddy Sparks Chris Brown Debate Online Following Disturbing Cassie Video

Revolt TV Hosts Big Sean Concert Event To Celebrate His New Album "Dark Sky Paradise"
HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 25: Cassie Ventura (L) and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend Big Sean's concert hosted by Revolt TV to celebrate his new album 'Dark Sky Paradise' at Hollywood &amp; Highland Courtyard on February 25, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images)

Comparisons between the two are being made on social media.

Fans on social media have been comparing Diddy and Chris Brown following the recent release of security footage from 2016 that appears to show the Bad Boy mogul assaulting his then-partner, Cassie, at a hotel in Los Angeles. Brown infamously pleaded guilty to felony assault following an altercation with Rihanna back in 2009. The comparisons arose when one user tweeted out: "I want y’all to drag Diddy the same way yall been doing Chris Brown since 2009." The post has amassed over 15,000 retweets and 60,000 likes.

"I've said it before I'll say it again. People Demonized CB not for what he did. But who he did it to," one user argued in response. Another wrote: "Not to excuse Chris's actions because they were wrong but Chris was a teenager who was a victim of witnessing domestic violence in his home and he willingly received professional medical help to reform himself." One more added: "They demonized him because he did too much‼️ Chris could have defused her, but decided to abuse her losing his temper. He deserved every bit of backlash he received."

Diddy & Cassie Attend GQ's Men Of The Year Party

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Musicians Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie Ventura attend the GQ Men of the Year Party at Chateau Marmont on November 13, 2012, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/Getty Images For GQ)

The aforementioned video of Diddy was resurfaced by CNN on Friday. It appears to show Diddy chasing after Cassie in a hotel hallway. As she's waiting for an elevator, he seems to aggressively grab her from behind and throw her to the floor before kicking her.

Fans Compare Diddy & Chris Brown

Diddy won't be facing criminal charges regarding the video, as the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office explained in a statement on Friday night. While they labeled the clip "disturbing and difficult to watch," they noted that the statute of limitations has long-since passed. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy on HotNewHipHop

