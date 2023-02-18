abuse
- MusicVory's Girlfriend Accuses Him Of Abuse, Shares Videos As EvidenceThe video features Vory making some damning comments.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDoja Cat's Brother Has Allegations Of Abuse Surface In Legal FilingThe mother is claiming that he knocked Doja's teeth out.By Tallie Spencer
- RelationshipsMeek Mill's Ex-Friend Reveals His Alleged Abuse Against Nicki MinajThe allegations paint an unflattering view of Meek in their relationship.By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsDiddy Allegedly Pressured Cassie To Get Breast ImplantsAn insider has accused Diddy of forcing Cassie to get breast implants and have them removed shortly afterward.By Cole Blake
- MusicDiddy's Lawyer Denies Wrongdoing Despite Cassie Lawsuit SettlementDiddy's lawyer has clarified the implications of his client's recent settlement with Cassie. By Cole Blake
- MusicDiddy Sued By Cassie For Sexual Assault, Accusing Him Of Several Years Of AbuseSean Combs' former partner claims he physically and sexually abused her over approximately a decade; he and his team deny all accusations.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsDarius Jackson & Keke Palmer Fight: He Wrote Post About High Emotions On Day Of Alleged AbuseSources have said that the incident following Keke's link-up with Usher in Las Vegas was "the beginning of the end" for them.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsKeke Palmer Security Footage Surfaces Following Darius Jackson Abuse AllegationsThe images are harrowing.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsGunplay's Wife Further Speaks Out On His Behavior, Claims He Choked Their ChildThe rapper was arrested for pointing a gun at his wife and baby, and she announced plans to divorce him and move forward with charges.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChris Brown Declares That He Can't Be Canceled, Makes Fun Of "Weirdos" Trying To Do SoChris Brown's still here, he says, and he'll never stop gloating about it despite his wrongdoing.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLawyer Claims Michael Jackson's Employees Weren't Responsible For Protecting Children From AbuseVictims' parents "were not looking to Michael Jackson’s companies for protection," a lawyer for the late artist's estate claims.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsCharleston White Labels Blueface The "Modern-Day Ike Turner"Charleston White has slammed Blueface as an abuser.By Cole Blake
- MoviesJonathan Majors' Problems Getting Worse By The SecondThe "Avengers" actor is now facing more accusations as multiple alleged victims come forward to assist the DA.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureKiely Williams Continues Going At Chris Brown: "I Know His PR Team Is Mad"Kiely Williams continued trolling Chris Brown on Twitter, Friday night.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureChris Brown Called Out For Abuse Of Karrueche TranWhile the R&B singer believes people only criticize him for his treatment of Rihanna, social media users pointed out his more extensive history.By Gabriel Bras Nevares