Vory's Girlfriend Accuses Him Of Abuse, Shares Videos As Evidence

Earlier this week, Vory's girlfriend felt that she had to take to social media with some serious allegations made against the rapper. She began a series of story posts explaining why she couldn't believe the circumstances she'd ended up in. "The lies people will spread about you and try to paint you out to be because you don't want to be abused, cheated on, or lied to anymore. I want to just feel safe in your own home again. Please be aware of who you are in a relationship with. If a man has abused women in the passed they will do it to you!" her first post reads.

In a consecutive post, she called out Vory directly. "You are a disgusting person. You want to paint me out to be this "whore" / bad person. When it's you!! I don't want to be with you or take your Valentine's Day gift or spend time with you as a family because of all the sh*t you've put me through for TWO years," she adds. Her posts continue calling out the rapper and singer for lying publicly in an attempt to turn the narrative against her. She concludes by taking aim at women who support a man who's accused of abusing a pregnant woman. Check out the full series of posts and her additional video evidence below.

Read More: Fivio Foreign Taps Vory, Meek Mill, 41, Swae Lee, & More For "Pain & Love 2"

Vory's Girlfriend Calls Him Out On Valentine's Day

But the accusations made by Vory's girlfriend aren't unsubstantiated. As evidence she shares a pair of pretty damning videos recorded by internal security cameras in their house. In one clip you can see him cornering and yelling at her while she holds their baby. Another clip features a moment where he seems to make the threat that he could have her killed.

What do you think of Vory's girlfriend accusing him of abuse on Valentine's Day? Do you think the videos she shared are as damning evidence as possible? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Meek Mill And Rick Ross Bring On Vory For A "Grandiose" Banger

[Via]