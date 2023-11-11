Meek Mill And Rick Ross Bring On Vory For A “Grandiose” Banger

Meek Mill and Rick Ross are a great duo, there is no surprise there. The MMG labelmates have so many rock-steady collaborations under their belt. That also goes for the Philadelphia native and Houston, Texas singer and rapper, Vory. Too Good To Be True dropped yesterday (November 10). Leading up to its release, the standout single was "SHAQ & KOBE."

However, you have to include this one in the mix as one of the best cuts from the tape. "Grandiose" lives up to its name. The braggadocious bars from all three artists add to the feeling of being a boss like Ross. Additionally, the booming beat from jetsonmade, Pooh Beatz, and Murda Beatz is also a highlight, too.

As we mentioned earlier, Meek and Vory have given us plenty of heat in the past. Most people began to hear of the underrated crooner back on Kanye West's gospel-inspired record, Donda. However, Meek was an earlier endorser of Vory. Both of them had some punchy cuts on the Philly native's EP, QUARANTINE PACK. It is good to see these two still going to work together and for Vory individually to keep getting that recognition he deserves.

Quotable Lyrics:

Bad b**** be dumbfound

Her friends wanna come around

Black bottles, that's one round

In the night with gun sounds

Grandiose my repertoire

Car show, I set the bar

