Fivio Foreign Taps Vory, Meek Mill, 41, Swae Lee, & More For "Pain & Love 2"

On thing you have to respect about Fivio Foreign is how much he has grown in the past couple of years. The Brooklynite has only been around since 2019, but has plenty of massive accomplishments in his still-budding career. Perhaps the one that altered his trajectory the most was his incredible contribution to Kanye West's Donda. "Off The Grid" gave Fivio the platform to deliver an extended verse. He made the most of that opportunity, putting on arguably his most passionate performance yet.

Since that point he went on to drop his sophomore record B.I.B.L.E. It was his biggest record to date with a diverse feature list from A$AP Rocky, Ne-Yo, Lil Yachty, KayCyy, Quavo, and Kanye and Alicia Keys. Additionally, Fivio became the first rapper to use an AI-generated beat with his song "Doin Me." If that was not enough to convince you of his growth, he is now helping put on the next wave of NY drill talents. He did so on one of the singles to Pain & Love 2 called "Get Deady."

Listen To Pain & Love 2 By Fivio Foreign

41 is trio that consists of TaTa, Kyle Richh, and Jenn Carter. Even with the eight new songs, it is still one of the best in the tracklist. The second and final teaser was the Meek Mill collab "Same 24." Outside of those guests, familiar face Lil Tjay appears. Additionally, you will find Swae Lee, Sheff G, Popcaan, Rowdy Rebel, and Vory. Be sure to check out the project with the links above.

Pain & Love 2 Tracklist:

Who Knew No Love with Vory Trauma with Lil Tjay Could It Be with Swae Lee Same 24 with Meek Mill Get Deady with 41 Waiting with Sheff G The Best with Popcaan Pain Pressure with Rowdy Rebel Clutch

