M.I.A. Targets Jay-Z, Roc Nation & Beyonce In Twitter Rant Over Custody Of Her Son

While the Carters wrapped up their Grammys escapade. M.I.A. just unleashed a storm on Twitter on Thursday (February 8). Moreover, she went at Jay-Z, Beyonce, Roc Nation, and many more in a tale of how she's not allowed to see her son. Also, the 48-year-old spoke of how corporations, governments, and powerful individuals have silenced her. "BIDEN WON’T LET ME SEE MY CHILD. THE LONGEST PROCESSING IS MENT TO BE 2 MONTHS AND IT’S ALREADY BEEN THAT," she began. "They basically saying I have to wait for a Republican to come to office because 9 months from now is the election. I’M NOT ALLOWED TO SEE MY CHILD FOR STEALING FOOD AT 18, WHEN I WAS POOR,YET UR GOVERNMENT IS OK WITH MY CHILD BEING WITH FAMILY CONVICTED FOR CHILD TRAFFICKING AND SEX CULTS OK.

"THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN ME AND MIGRANTS COMING IN, IS THAT I CAN’T VOTE," M.I.A. continued. Still, she didn't mention Hov until clearing up other grievances. However, this related to her previous partnership. "I M PAYING U.S TAXES TOO. SICK. I HAVE SHOWN SUPPORT FOR [whistleblower Julian Assange] FOR 14 YEARS AND HAVE BEEN TO THE USA MANY TIMES. THE ONLY THING DIFFERENT THIS TIME IS, I CALLED FOR A CEASE FIRE AND SPOKE OUT AGAINST GENOCIDE AND ETHNIC CLEANSING. NOW I AM FORCED TO PICK BETWEEN MY CHILD AND SPEAKING UP FOR WHATS RIGHT BY GOD. MY FIRST CUSTODY BATTLE WAS 2O13. MY CHILD WAS FOUR. I WAS MANAGED BY JAYZ. WHO ULTIMATELY WAS PAID BY BRONFMANS [her child's father is businessman Benjamin Bronfman].

M.I.A. Goes Full Blast On Jay-Z & Roc Nation

"BE VERY CLEAR WHY MY MATHANGI RECORD WAS BURIED IN 2013," M.I.A. went on. "I SACRIFICED MY CAREER FOR MY CHILD. THEY RIPPED ME OFF AND COPIED MY STYLE AND GAVE IT TO THEIR PUPPETS AND SHADOW BANNED ME ON EVERY PLATFORM. BUT IT WAS WORTH IT TO SAVE HIM FROM THE MADNESS OF WHAT YOU KNOW NOW. HILLARY CLINTON GAVE SARA BRONFMAN GADDAFIS OIL FEILDS AFTER KILLING HIM. I WAS PUNISHED FOR SAYING HE HELPED AFRICA. THEN THEY TRIED TO SEND MY CHILD TO ONE OF HER SCHOOLS. WHEN I WENT TO VISIT THE SCHOOL, THE CHILDREN LOOKED DOZY AND DRUGGED AND I COULDN’T TELL WHY. I REFUSED.

Tweets On Beyonce, Solange & More

Meanwhile, the British artist continued to call out Roc Nation. "THE DAY I WAS SERVED, 4 MY CHILD, ROC NATION STOPPED ALL COMMUNICATION WITH ME AND ALL MY EMAILS TO JAYZ ASKING FOR HELP WAS WIPED FROM MY INBOX," she added. "MY WAS BROKEN INTO AND EVERY LAP WAS TAKEN. I WAS TRAPPED IN BROOKLYN ON ORDER SERVED THAT RESTRICTED ME LEAVING BKLYN FOR 15 YEARS." Check out other tweets she sent out about Beyonce, Solange, her vaccination stance, and more above. Regardless of whether you agree, this should open up important conversations on these topics. In addition, it's a lot of heavy allegations to address. Hopefully, they resolve soon. Following years of these battles, though, it must be hard to keep it all in. Furthermore, for the latest updates on M.I.A. and more news on Jay-Z, Beyonce, and Roc Nation, keep checking in with HNHH.

