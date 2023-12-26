M.I.A. Drops Special Collaboration Tape Called "Bells Collection"

London-born multi-talent M.I.A. has been in the music industry for nearly 20 years if you can believe that. She is one of the more idiosyncratic artists of the past two decades. We have seen her collaborate with all sorts of artists from rappers to EDM producers and more. She does the same on her latest record.

She just came through with a very special collaborative effort for the holiday. According to Pitchfork, the tape is called Bells Collection. They also got a hold of the press release from M.I.A. She writes, "I present you a gift from the East, star of wonder star of night. Beauty. Bright. Sacred. Cosmic. Magnetism. A collaboration with God. Limited edition hear it only on ohmni.com. If you want to share this gift, click send, to your friend! Merry Christmas! Jesus saves."

Listen To Bells Collection By M.I.A.

She has been teasing this very colorful listen on her social media for some time now. Some of the tracks here do not feature her at all. Those examples include "AMEN" and "GOD KIDS." The last time we covered M.I.A's music was back in 2022 with MATA. You can find the link to listen to the immersive experience in the second paragraph.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new album, Bells Collection, by M.I.A.? Are you upset that the album is only available on the website? Do you think she will eventually move it to streaming platforms at some point? Which songs are you gravitating toward the most right now? We would like to hear what you have to say. So, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments. Additionally, keep it locked with HNHH for all of the latest surrounding M.I.A. Finally, stay with us for the best album posts throughout the week.

Bells Collection Tracklist:

NEVER ALONE with M.I.A and Troy Baker AMEN with Oliver Rodigan BELIEVE A BELL with Yuvan and Shankar Raja BOX BELLS INTERLUDE with Box Comp GOD KIDS NOBELL + GABRIBELL CHICKEN DINNER DJ INTERLUDE BELLA HADID KATHAL (LOVE) with A.R. Rahman BELLS IN ANGEL FREE PALI BROWN G I R L IN THE RING with KidKaneval TABLE FLIPPIN REBELLS UN NENJU (SACRED HEART) with KidKaneval ANDAVAN PRAY INTERLUDE with Illayaraja, and Yesudas BABYLON BABELL with Troy Baker SOLITUDE with Rex Kudo, and Skrillex GALAXY with M.I.A. and Rex Kudo

