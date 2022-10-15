The last time we heard an album from M.I.A. was back in 2016 when she shared AIM. Much to her fan’s dismay, around the same time, the 47-year-old expressed her desire to retire from the music industry, but after six years, she’s returned with a new album for her followers, complete with 13 tracks.

MATA arrived at midnight on Friday (October 7), marking the British rap starlet’s sixth studio release via Island Records, following threats of a leak from the artist herself after revealing that she allegedly waited two years to get verses from prospect collaborators such as Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat.

Seeing as no other artists are credited on the tracklist, it remains unclear if we’ll ever hear the M.I.A. x Onika or Amala link-ups at this time.

Titles that were included on the final list include previously released singles like “The One,” “Popular,” and “Beep,” as well as new arrivals like “100% Sustainable,” “Zoo Girl,” “Time Traveller,” and album closer, “Marigold.”

MATA Tracklist: