uk rapper
- Pop CultureFredo Sentenced To Five Years In Dubai Prison For Drug Possession, Reports SayFredo finds himself back behind bars just about three months later. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicKay-O Convicted Of Murder After Bragging About It In Music VideoAccording to prosecutors, the song's lyrics contained information only known by those directly involved in the crime.By Caroline Fisher
- MixtapesLoyle Carner Shares Wavy New Album "hugo"For those of you looking for some boom-bap inspired UK rap with introspective bars, look no further.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesM.I.A. Drops Off First Album In Six Years, "MATA": StreamThe 13-track project was preceded by singles like "Beep" and "Popular."By Hayley Hynes
- NewsUK's Nolay Makes A Mark With New EP "Kalas"UK rapper Nolay returns with her latest body of work, "Kalay." By Aron A.
- MusicUK Rapper Bugzy Malone "Seriously Injured" In Motorcycle AccidentUK grime star, Bugzy Malone, was involved in a motorcycle accident in Manchester on Wednesday, from which he suffered serious injuries.By Lynn S.
- MusicSlowthai Opens Up About His Deepest Insecurities In Lengthy PostSlowthai shares devastating message with his fans. By Noah C
- MusicUK Rapper Cadet Dies In Tragic Car AccidentThe prominent UK rapper was killed in a car accident on his way to a concert.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosWatch Little Simz On Her "Boss" Flow In New Music VideoLittle Simz did not come to play. By hnhh
- MusicWiley Blasts Skepta & Dizzee Rascal For Hanging With Drake & A$AP RockyThe Grime legend goes after Skepta and Dizzee Rascal, calling them "frauds."By Alex Zidel
- MusicFat Nick Announces "Generation Numb" Tour With Dates Across North AmericaFat Nick will take his talents across North America.By Devin Ch