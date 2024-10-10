Yung Filly Hit With Sexual Assault Charges Over Alleged Incident In Australia

The UK rapper and YouTuber was bailed out.

Meanwhile, various fans went to Yung Filly's court proceedings, telling ABC News that they wanted to hear the allegations for themselves. Prosecutors also showed publicly undisclosed photos of the alleged incident to the magistrate, which they claim prove that any alleged sexual activity couldn't have been consensual. On the other hand, Filly's defense opposed an outright social media ban and requested that the court not publicly discuss the material facts of the case in order to not risk his right to a fair trial.

Furthermore, at Yung Filly's bail hearing later on Thursday, Magistrate Tanya Watt granted him bail, according to ABC News in Australia. She disagreed with prosecutors that the court couldn't adequately account for his flight risk and witness interference potential. However, Watt granted Filly bail under strict conditions that ban him from contacting his alleged victim and posting about the case online. In addition, he is to remain in Western Australia, file daily status reports with local police, and cough up a $100,000 surety.

"WA Police Sex Assault Squad detectives will allege on Saturday 28 September 2024, the man sexually assaulted a woman in her 20s, in his Perth hotel room after he had performed at a venue in Hillarys," the Western Australia Police stated concerning Yung Filly's allegations. "This investigation is ongoing and Sex Assault Squad detectives urge anyone with information relating to this matter, or any similar incidents, to call Crime Stoppers."

UK rapper and YouTuber Yung Filly received sexual assault charges for an alleged Perth, Australia incident following a Tuesday (October 8) arrest, according to local news reports per AllHipHop. Authorities apprehended him in Brisbane on Tuesday and extradited him to Perth the next day. Filly, real name Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, was hit with accusations of allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in her 20s in his hotel in Perth on September 28 after a show in the area the previous day. The 29-year-old went on Thursday (October 10) to Perth Magistrates Court and received the following charges: three counts of alleged assault causing bodily harm, four counts of alleged sexual penetration without consent and one count of allegedly impeding someone's normal breathing or blood circulation through pressure to the neck.

