Yung Miami & Stefon Diggs Spark Dating Rumors After Evening At Same Restaurant

Fans think Yung Miami might have a new boo.

It's been an undoubtedly tough year for Yung Miami. Her ex-fling Diddy was hit with a barrage of lawsuits from women and men accusing him of sexual assault, abuse, and more. He's since been arrested and remains behind bars facing charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. During an episode of her podcast Caresha Please, she confirmed that she never experienced abuse at the hands of the Bad Boy founder. Regardless, she admitted that his public downfall has been difficult to watch, particularly when she often finds herself at the center of scrutiny.

Fortunately, however, it looks like the "CFWM" rapper could have a new relationship underway to brighten up her holiday season. Recently, she was spotted at Carbone Miami the same night as Stefon Diggs, leaving social media users to speculate. According to The Shade Room, she also posted a photo of a decorated room with the number 31 in it on her Instagram Story before quickly deleting it. Diggs turned 31 on Friday (November 29).

Yung Miami & Stefon Diggs Both Enjoy A Night At Carbone Miami

Previously, Tia Kemp also claimed to have seen Yung Miami at a football game wearing someone's jersey, though she didn't specify who. Obviously, it's possible that Yung Miami was at Carbone for something other than Diggs' birthday celebration. It's also possible that she just attended as a friend. For now, it remains to be seen whether or not either of them will address the dating rumors publicly. Yung Miami is not the only woman Diggs is rumored to have been involved with in recent months either. In October, DJ Akademiks alleged that the athlete slept with Cardi B.