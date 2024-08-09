Yung Miami Officially Breaks Her Silence On Diddy Allegations

Yung Miami has spoken her peace.

Yung Miami has been through a lot over the past year. From her relationship with Diddy to the City Girls situation, there is no doubt that she has had a lot to deal with. However, fans have been looking for her comments on these issues. Miami has remained fairly quiet on the Diddy front. Meanwhile, the City Girls situation has been a bit unclear. No one actually knows what happened there, and fans have been hoping for some clarity.

Well, fans got exactly what they asked for when the artist delivered a new episode of Caresha Please. The episode was hosted by Saucy Santana, who had a plethora of questions for Young Miami. Of course, the biggest topic that came up had everything to do with the likes of Diddy, and everything that has been going on throughout that situation. Below, you can see that Young Miami was open and honest, noting that the two are no longer together.

Yung Miami Speaks Her Truth

As for the allegations against Diddy, Miami noted that she never spoke on them because she just didn't know much about it. She had a completely different experience with the music mogul. Furthermore, she knew him during a time when everyone was celebrating him. Additionally, she made it clear that she allowed Diddy into her life and not the other way around. Either way, it was a bad situation, and Miami was visible emotional while talking about it.