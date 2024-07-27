Yung Miami's Song Preview Draws Mixed Reactions, Leading Her To Ask This Question

Miami does make a compelling argument.

The City Girls are sort of on hold right now. It's two members, Yung Miami and JT, are doing their own things. The latter is especially doing so after dropping her solo debut mixtape, City Cinderella. So far, it seems that the general consensus is that the project is quite solid, and we pretty much agree with those reviews. It shows love to the tandem's riot-worthy sound, but instead you can really feel JT's presence even more so. With her succeeding, Yung Miami is looking to get back into the swing of things as well, as she recently previewed a new song on her Instagram Live.

Unfortunately, listeners aren't really feeling all that much. "Girl it’s okay you can’t rap. I can’t either it is what it is 😂", one user writes in The Neighborhood Talk comment section. Some are even "politely" asking for Yung Miami to step out of the spotlight and make way for her partner in rhyme. "Now caresha …. Let JT have her moment".

Yung Miami Needs Answers

This then inspired Yung Miami to ask a pretty fair and straightforward question via her X account. "With me is where y'all draw the line??? LOL ok". Haters will discredit it, but overall, the Miami, Florida rapper has a fair point. There are a heaping helping of artists in her playing field (Sexyy Red, Sukihana, Ice Spice, etc.) who talk about very similar topics. Some of her defendants were quick to back her up in this regard. "Yall love Sexy Redd but don’t like Caresha is crazy .. they on the same level 😂", one IG user points out. Another sends a stray at Spice, "As long as Ice spice around, you could neverrrrr be the worst." Miami might get a lot of hate, but she certainly made an astute point and started a respectable debate.