Yung Miami Teases Fans With Ambiguous Trailer For What's Coming Soon

It could be a sign that new music is on the way.

Last year, City Girls released their new album RAW. The project was highly anticipated by fans following their 2020 project City On Lock which spawned fan favorites like "Jobs" and "P*ssy Talk." But JT and Yung Miami's latest album together underperformed commercially and was met with mostly shrugs from critics. That caused many, even big fans of the duo to speculate that they may need to take off on some solo ventures. One of the most acclaimed and successful songs on RAW was "No Bars" which was handled solo by JT.

She's continued to release solo singles this year as well as a few collaborations with artists like Doechii and Kali Uchis. Now Yung Miami might be gearing up to follow in her collaborator's footsteps, though it's not exactly clear. Miami took to Instagram to share what looks like a trailer for some kind of new era. The video is a compilation of her interacting with fans complimented by a voiceover explaining her feelings. She discusses being an underdog, but losing her focus and overthinking the process as time went on. While she doesn't officially promise that she's hinting towards more music coming soon, it's hard to interpret her words in many other ways. Check out the full trailer she shared below.

Yung Miami Beginning A New Era

Yung Miami has found herself trending on Twitter multiple times this year. But it's not for the reasons anyone would want to be trending. Her affiliation with Diddy and her relative silence on his recent controversies has sparked massive fan speculation. They want to know how she feels about the rap mogul she had a relationship with. After the recent leaking of a video of Diddy allegedly assaulting Cassie she became one of the most recent celebrities to unfollow Diddy on Instagram.

What do you think of Yung Miami potentially teasing a new era with an ambiguous trailer? Are you looking forward to her shifting towards solo music and dropping her own tracks? Let us know in the comment section below.

