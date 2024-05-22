Yung Miami Unfollows Diddy On Instagram Amid Cassie Assault Video Scandal

Yung Miami and Diddy have been an item for quite some time, however, the mogul's latest scandals have put the relationship into question. The most recent development in the Diddy saga just so happens to involve Cassie, who in many ways, set off a massive chain reaction of allegations. Overall, last Friday brought forth hotel footage of Diddy beating on Cassie. It was incredibly disturbing, and it led to an apology that fans have been scrutinizing for the better part of half of a week.

At this stage, fans have been unable to tell whether or not Yung Miami and Diddy are still together. A previous Finsta post made it seem like they were very much together still. Moreover, Miami has been vocal on Twitter in ways that have made fans believe that she was sticking by her man. Now, however, it appears as though that is no longer the case. According to The Neighborhood Talk, Yung Miami has officially unfollowed Diddy on Instagram.

Yung Miami Distances Herself From Diddy

It is impossible to tell when this may have happened. One even has to wonder how some of these pages keep track of this stuff. Regardless, in the digital age, things like unfollows and blocks actually matter, even if those who aren't chronically online say otherwise. Either way, one has to wonder what Yung Miami is thinking right now. In the meantime, more women have come out with allegations against Diddy, while 50 Cent readies a documentary.

