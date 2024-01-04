Yung Miami's New Era Is All About Yams

For Yung Miami, 2023 was a year full of big emotions and bigger celebrations. The City Girls unleashed their RAW album featuring Usher and other friends, and she won several awards thanks to the work she put in on her Caresha Please podcast. Now that Diddy is no longer on the board at REVOLT (at least temporarily), we can't help but wonder what's next for the Floridian. Speaking of the Bad Boy mogul, the allegations coming out against him after settling a harrowing multi-million dollar lawsuit with Cassie have put some notable distance between Sean Combs and his Shawty Wop.

Interestingly, the mother of two was flirting with Lil Baby during a recent performance. Some social media users are keen to see the Atlanta-based lyricist come together with Caresha, but others feel they're better off collaborating musically. Nevertheless, the femcee is making it clear on social media that she's ready to have a good time, no matter what other people close to her may be struggling with at this time.

Yung Miami is Switching Things Up in 2024

"Welcome to the 'Yams Era,'" the "Twerkulator" artist wrote on Twitter/X on Wednesday (January 3). "I'm so excited for this era of my life, about to have some FUN!!! 😈🥳🎉," Caresha added. Not long after, the rap diva also reposted a fan's response. "Lol, back when everyone called Miami 'The Yams.' I'm ready for this era!!!" they hyped her up. It's unclear exactly what the multi-talenet is planning to share with us besides her rumoured BET reality show, but we'll always keep you up to date on the latest.

While one-half of the City Girls prepares to have a Yams Girl Winter, her partner in rhyme, JT, is previewing her next era of music on social media. So far, what she's cooking up sounds far different from anything else we've heard in the past. Check that out at the link below, and let us know in the comments what you hope to see from Yung Miami in 2024.

