Yung Miami Twerks With Saucy Santana In Pre-New Year's Outing

Yung Miami was getting down at the club, twerking in the New Year early alongside Saucy Santana. "A time omg!!!" Miami wrote on social media. Santana was sure to get up close and personal with Miami's backside as she twerked in a red bodysuit. Miami and Santana are firm friends and many fans were excited to see them out at the club living large.

Of course, it's been an up-and-down year for Miami. Back in November, Miami had absolutely no time for people coming into her mentions to bring up Cassie after the Diddy allegations first emerged. "I think you under the wrong b-tch page LMAOOOOO," Miami replied to one hater on Instagram. The claims that Miami is headed down the same path as Diddy's infamous ex is one that has been used time and time against Miami. Clearly, she's tired of hearing it.

Yung Miami & Diddy Dish On Their Sex Life

However, regardless of what people say, Miami and Diddy seem pretty happy together. Back in September, Miami revealed some juicy details about their sex life. The pillow talk came as the on-off couple hit up the latest episode of Love Radio on Apple. Of particular note was the discussion about just how Diddy can go for. "Let me tell y'all something. This n-gga don't go to sleep. I be like goddamn. I'ma tell y'all something, for real, for real, for real, I really thought that I was gon' make him tap out...This n-gga don't go to sleep. I be like, 'You need to go to sleep.' You gotta be charged up like a Tesla," the City Girl revealed.

It's not the first time the couple has spilled the tea on their sex life. Earlier this year, Yung Miami revealed one of her bedroom preferences on Caresha Please. The activity in question was golden showers, which Miami was more than happy to defend. "I don't know, it just do something for me," Miami said matter of factly. As "PeeGate" began to trend on social media, Miami refused to back down over her preferences. "Y'all know Idgaf! Resha Roulette ain't for the weak," she said in a pair of tweets.

