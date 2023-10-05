Yung Miami Gives NSFW Reason For Why Diddy Praises Her So Often

Yung Miami and DIddy's relationship has divided people since it was first made public last year. Earlier this year Miami teamed up with Diddy, her fellow City Girl JT, and Fabolous for a new song called "Act Bad." The song was met with mixed reviews from fans and drew some criticism of Diddy for its title reflecting his less-than-stellar behavior. Perhaps the most notorious incident came when Miami shared a video of her father that fans reacted in a particularly thirsty way to. When she called them out for the large age gap they turned it right back around on her, labeling Miami a hypocrite because of her relationship with Diddy.

Part of the public ire for the couple may come from how public Miami is willing to make intimate details of their relationship. In a new tweet, she shared she got pretty personal on how the dynamic works. "I f*ck on him so good that n*gga stay giving me my flowerssssss," her tweet reads. Unsurprisingly, fans reacted with pretty typical shock and awe. "These are the kind of posts that make me say I wish there was some sort of internet crash for at least a month so that a lot of you can find this thing called reality again," one dramatic response reads. Check out all the responses to the post below.

Yung Miami On How Her Relationship With Diddy Works

The discussion over Diddy giving Miami her flowers began with something he said earlier this week. He compared the rapper to Oprah when he said "She reminds me of Oprah with the endless possibilities that she has as far as her clothing line, television shows, performances, live podcasts. I really respect both of their hustles and see them being able to break through."

Fan reaction to the comparison was about as you'd expect. Enough people took issue with the comparison that Miami had to eventually return with her response tweet to address it. What do you think of Yung Miami's new tweet about her and Diddy's relationship? Let us know in the comment section below.

[Via]