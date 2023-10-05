Beyonce’s Praise Of Jay-Z In Resurfaced Clip Has Twitter Up In Arms, Yung Miami Weighs In

It's kind of hilarious to see how a video from over 15 years ago can still spark so much debate and criticism of a couple's current life. Moreover, that's exactly what's happening to Beyonce and Jay-Z right now, stemming from a resurfaced clip of a 2006 birthday toast from Bey to Jay. "This is nothing compared to what you've done for me," she began her heartfelt message. "Not only me, but everybody here. You taught me how to be a woman. You've given me so much in life. It's not enough I can give you. I just want you to be happy, and every year, I'm even more in love with you."

So then, you might be asking, where's the debate coming from? Well, many folks on social media and beyond criticized Beyonce for saying that Jay-Z taught her how to be a woman. "Why did your man teach you instead of your own mother?" was a popular reaction to this. Still, many came to the Texas native's defense, including City Girl Yung Miami. "Because your MAN brings out the best in you," she commented under Instagram coverage of the clip. "They teach you things that you didn't know about yourself, especially when they're older!"

Yung Miami Defends Beyonce's Thankfulness To Jay-Z

Of course, it's unlikely that either superstar will respond to this discussion, but it's still raging on via sites like Twitter (now X). A big aspect of Beyonce and Jay-Z's relationship to many in this context is their age difference (about 11 years), which a lot of people don't look fondly on. Still, plenty of others said that this is too out of context, and that it's normal for any partner to feel like more like themselves when taking care of their other half. Also, it's not like they do everything together, and have kept their professional careers somewhat detached from their personal life as a couple.

Twitter Reacts To This 2006 Clip

With all this in mind, do you think Yung Miami was right to defend the RENAISSANCE icon? Conversely, is this something that downplays the impact of women in her life?

