Beyonce Was Nowhere To Be Found At Jay-Z’s Fundraising Casino Event, Here Is Why

Over the weekend, Jay-Z put together a star-studded party for a big cause. The event was held at the Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City and it was to help fundraise for criminal justice reform. Along with Hov, Meek Mill, Michael Rubin, and the REFORM Alliance assisted in the planning. Every A-lister you could think of was in attendance. People from music, to sports, Hollywood, etc., were dressed in all black for the James Bond-like theme. Additionally, Beyonce was also busy this weekend.

Kevin Hart was the host and there were also some big-time performances. Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Quavo, and more rocked the stage. But, as we mentioned, there was one obvious superstar missing from the festivities. According to PageSix, Beyonce joined Jay on the way to the event but stayed back from actually participating.

Why Was Beyonce Not In Attendance?

WARSAW, POLAND - JUNE 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY)(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Beyoncé performs onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at PGE Narodowy on June 27, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

For an incredible cause, you would certainly think that she would be by her husband's side. However, there was a good reason for Queen Bey to miss out. In addition to supporting Jay-Z, she also wrapped up her Renaissance World Tour in Kansas City on Sunday evening, October 1. Presumably, the event lasted well into the late night, so it makes sense for Beyonce to get some much-needed rest.

