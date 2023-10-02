JAY-Z’s James Bond-Themed Casino Party Raises $24 Million For Criminal Justice Reform

JAY-Z, along with Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, and the REFORM Alliance, raised $24 Million for criminal justice reform by throwing a James Bond-themed party at the Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City on September 30. Kevin Hart served as a host for the star-studded event, which welcomed over 250 VIP guests.

Among those in attendance included Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Quavo, Jack Harlow, Fabolous, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Fat Joe, French Montana, Ne-Yo and Lil Kim. Outside of the music industry, Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian, La La Anthony, Matthew McConaughey, Kyle Kuzma, and Dez Bryant, among numerous others were also present.

Meek Mill, Travis Scott, & More Attend Casino Night

ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 30: (L-R) Travis Scott, George Condo, Meek Mill, Yo Gotti and Michael Rubin attend as Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host Inaugural REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event at Ocean Casino Resort on September 30, 2023 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance)

Throughout the evening, guests participated in a blackjack tournament, dinner program, and live auction. Andrew Goldberg, managing partner of TAO GROUP, won a climatic blackjack hand taking home $1 million. Afterward, he announced a $750,000 donation to support the REFORM Alliance. During the dinner portion of the event, Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast host Wallo got on stage with Hart. Tom Brady, George Condo, Rashid Johnson, and JAY-Z helped provide items for the auction. They included a timepiece owned by JAY-Z as well as an original George Condo painting. For the latter item, Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady engaged in a bidding war. Altogether, the auction raised $7.8 million.

After that several musicians performed for an after-party at Ocean’s Sportsbook, The Gallery, where there was a D’USSE bar equipped with specialty cocktails. Among the perfomers were Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Fat Joe, Lil Durk, Quavo, French Montana, Fabolous, and Romeo Santos. Be on the lookout for further updates on the REFORM Alliance's efforts on HotNewHipHop.

