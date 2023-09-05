Jay-Z To Host High-Rollers Blackjack Party With James Bond Theme

Jay-Z is no stranger to big names and big money, both of which are coming together at an upcoming event he’s hosting. In order to raise funds for his Reform Alliance, he’s having a high-stakes blackjack party with some extremely high-profile guests. According to Page Six, the event is limited to just 300 attendees and some of those expected to show up are Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady, and Travis Scott. Kevin Hart has also been tapped to serve as the host and MC of the event.

Those actually participating in the high rollers event will pay $100k to attend the function. While nonplayers get off a bit easier and will pay just $50k to get in. The event is currently set to take place later this month on September 30. Guests will gather at the Ocean Resort & Casino in Atlantic City for the highly exclusive function. Insiders also report that the party’s theme was inspired by an event Jay-Z attended earlier this year. Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin hosted a Fourth of July party with an all-white dress code and Jay delivered a killer look. While other big stars in both music and sports have been rumored attendees, none have been confirmed quite yet.

Read More: Jay-Z And Kris Jenner Do The Electric Slide: Clip

Jay-Z’s Spy-Themed Blackjack Night In Atlantic City

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 14: Jay-Z attends the Shawn Carter Foundation 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala at Pier 60 on July 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Last week it was announced that Jay-Z would be putting his financial weight behind a viral case of wrongful arrest and police misconduct. Hov and Team ROC will help fund the defense of Jermelle English Jr. a Wisconsin man. English was beaten by police and arrested while they were looking for someone else, then still charged anyway.

Jay-Z also returned to Instagram last month, albeit only for one post so far. He started a new account on the platform to share a trailer for a film he executive produced which is dropping next year. What do you think of Jay-Z’s star-studded James Bond-themed blackjack night? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Jay-Z & Lil Durk Link Up After Beyonce’s Show In Los Angeles

[Via]