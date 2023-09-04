Jay-Z & Lil Durk Link Up After Beyonce’s Show In Los Angeles

Lil Durk and Jay-Z were among the avalanche of stars present at Beyonce’s recent “RENAISSANCE” tour stops in Los Angeles. The two rappers might be from different generations, but they were all smiles after the concert in a series of newly surfaced pictures. It seems like everybody had an amazing time at the spectacle, and from what footage and testimonies indicate, it should come as no surprise. What’s more is that it’s probably made more fun for fans, given that they can scope out which big names are around. To top it off, this was after Durkio gave a surprise performance as part of DJ Khaled’s opening set that night.

Of course, when two MCs link up, the first thought in many fans’ minds is what a collaboration between them would sound like if there isn’t one already. In the case of Lil Durk and Jay-Z, their hardened and entrepreneurial approach in the game is quite similar. Sure, Hov and other OGs opened those doors for many artists to aspire to, and the Chicago artist is no exception. That inspiration, though, can yield amazing results, so hopefully it ends up happening down the road.

Read More: Lil Durk Tells His Fans To Expect A Feature Run

Lil Durk & Jay-Z Twizz Up Post-Beyonce Show

In a XXL interview, Lil Durk said that Jay-Z inspired him to “build an empire of [his] own.” “S**t, look what he did. Résumé speak for itself. He used to be in this position. He used to be the underdog. The streets used to take him under. And he bossed up, you know what I’m sayin’? You ain’t see him post pictures every day trying to fit in. I seen him at Michael Rubin’s party. He like, ‘Man, you motivate me.’ Man, f***ed me up. I forgot my reply to him, ’cause it was on a walk-by. The reply ain’t make no damn sense ’cause it shocked me. I’m like, ‘What the f**k? Damn, that’s hard.’

“It’s just motivation,” he said when asked how that made him feel. “Everything happens for a reason. It was for a reason I was standing right there when he walked past at the time. You know, it’s probably people that be around him every day or be around Drake every day and wasting time. And they won’t be like, ‘Lemme learn how to engineer. Lemme learn how to shoot videos, lemme learn how to…’ They just want to soak up the air. I’m like, nah, I’m gonna get to it. I’m gonna figure this s**t out for us.” On that note, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Jay-Z and Lil Durk.

Read More: Jay-Z Once Told RZA He Inspired “The Blueprint,” The Wu-Tang Clan Legend Says