2 Chainz, Offset, Coi Leray, And More Join DJ Khaled To Open Beyonce’s First “RENAISSANCE” LA Show

Thus far on Beyonce’s RENAISSANCE World Tour, we haven’t seen too many surprise guests take the stage alongside her. Of course, her eldest child, Blue Ivy Carter, has been a regular performance staple alongside Queen B, and her troupe of dancers has been keeping audiences more than entertained. For her first performance in Los Angeles on Friday (September 1) night, however, the Houston native finally felt as though it was time to recruit some of her fellow creatives to share her stage. Late in August, it was confirmed that DJ Khaled would have the honour of opening for Beyonce. He made sure to impress with the friends that he brought along.

Not only did the DJ bring Coi Leray out from the East Coast to sing her smash hit “Players” single, but we also saw Offset pay tribute to Michael Jackson once again. The father of five dressed in a black and silver outfit, similarly styled to the King of Pop before performing a throwback favourite, “Ric Flair Drip” to Beyonce’s audience. A few West Coast icons also made appearances, such as Roddy Ricch (though he appeared to run into technical difficulties during his song), and Wiz Khalifa.

DJ Khaled Had a Blast Opening for Beyonce with His Friends

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

The latter put everyone in attendance in a feel-good mood with “Young, Wild, and Free” before Lil Wayne turned the energy up with “Encore.” RENAISSANCE tickets were undeniably expensive, but with such a star-studded roster of opening acts, they were worth every penny for music lovers in LA.

Besides the talent joining DJ Khaled and Bey on stage, plenty of famous faces were spotted in the crowd as well. Among them were Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, Kelly Rowland, Kris Jenner, Issa Rae, and dozens more.

Videos from the Show

Keep scrolling to see more videos from DJ Khaled’s opening set during Beyonce’s latest RENAISSANCE tour date. Which of the “GOD DID” hitmaker’s surprise guests would you be most excited to see live? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Lil Wayne performs “Encore” at Beyoncé’s Renaissance world Tour stop tonight in Inglewood, California.

pic.twitter.com/A4TQWQv4pY — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) September 2, 2023

Wiz Khalifa performs “Young, Wild & Free” at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour stop tonight in Inglewood, California.

pic.twitter.com/RybwHDWuOy — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) September 2, 2023

Coi Leray performs “Players” at Beyoncé’s Renaissance world Tour stop tonight in Inglewood, California. pic.twitter.com/hU1jJK7KG0 — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) September 2, 2023

2 Chainz & DJ Khaled have begun their opening set at the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR pic.twitter.com/saVsj1uirA — RENAISSANCE (@RENAISSANCEB7) September 2, 2023

Roddy Rich struggles to perform while opening for DJ Khaled at Beyonce’s #RENAISSANCE show in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/urS14xmKEV — Pop Fish 🐠 (@TheePopFish) September 2, 2023

Offset and DJ Khaled on stage at the Renaissance World Tour pic.twitter.com/A4zRUDqfaB — Power 105.1 (@Power1051) September 2, 2023

Beyoncé performs her famed ‘Drunk in Love’ outro run at the RENAISSANCE Tour in LA‼️ pic.twitter.com/c4d54Z6FPZ — BEY-Z🐝 ⊚ Fan Account (@beyzhive) September 2, 2023

