offset
- Original ContentOffset Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperGain insights into the impressive net worth of Offset, the renowned rapper and influential member of Migos. Explore his financial success and impact in the music industry.By Jake Skudder
- MusicWack 100, Offset & 42 Dugg Bicker Over Stories About The Rappers' Fight & BeefThe former Migo thinks the Detroit MC is lying about their alleged scuffle, and the music executive is trying to prove his side of the story.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicOffset SET IT OFF TOUR: Everything You Need To KnowThis will be his first solo tour. By Zachary Horvath
- Songs1999 WRITE THE FUTURE Collab With Offset And Warren Hue For "SLOPES" Produced By ChasuYou might want to start putting this music collective on your radar.By Tallie Spencer
- Music42 Dugg Denies Claims That Offset Robbed HimDugg doesn't deny that a fight happened but claims he didn't give anybody a dime.By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsCardi B And Offset's Georgia Home Swatted By Police: WatchThe couple thankfully weren't home at the time.By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsCardi B Reveals She Slept With Offset On New Year's EveCardi may have shared some TMI details with fans.By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsCardi B Previews New Music And Parties With Offset For New Year'sIt's the newest development in their ongoing relationship drama.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicCardi B Unleashes On Fans Speculating About Her BreakupCardi doesn't appreciate all the talk coming from her own fans.By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsCardi B & Offset Hit Up New York City To Spend Time Together After BreakupSocial media users noticed that a fan posted separate pictures with each rapper in the city, so it looks like they're still spending casual time.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearOffset Dermal Piercing Has Haters Branding Him A "Sassy Man"Despite ongoing drama with his wife, Offset still spent Christmas with his youngest kids and Cardi B.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearCardi B Disses Offset While Throwing It Back As He Debuts New Piercing: "F**k My Baby Dad"City Girls up 1,000!By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNBA YoungBoy's Mom Writes Cardi B A Breakup Anthem Amid Offset Drama"Everybody goes through the same things," Sherhonda Gaulden says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicCardi B In Good Spirits At Charity Event After Offset SplitCardi B recently took the time to give back amid her breakup drama. By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsWack 100 Furious With Offset After Involving Him In Cardi B Relationship Drama, Threatens To Expose Sensitive InformationThere are quite a few theories around this rumored spilt. By Zachary Horvath
- LifeOffset's Tweet Grieving Takeoff Causes Cardi B Fans To Lash Out Even Harder"Fans using Takeoff's name in the middle of all this isn't cool," the father of five declared amid his messy feud with Cardi B.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTakeoff Death Jokes Anger Quavo And Offset Amid Latter's Cardi B Drama"Nephew ain't wit the soap opera," Quavo told his Twitter followers over the weekend.By Hayley Hynes