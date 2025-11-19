Offset Disappears From Social Media Amid Finesse2tymes Beef

Offset hasn't exactly been keeping a low profile lately, but now, it looks like he might want a break from the spotlight. Recently, social media users noticed that he appears to have deactivated both his Instagram and Twitter/X accounts. At the time of writing, it's unclear exactly why this is, but it could have something to do with all of the beef he's tied up in these days.

Earlier this week, he got into it with Finesse2tymes after he shaded him during a rant about Cardi B and Stefon Diggs. "B*tch a** n***a don't say my name," he declared at the time, prompting a fiery reaction. “Don’t get mad at me," Finesse2tymes said in a response video. "Get mad at the football player."

From there, Offset posted a series of cryptic messages on his Instagram Story, making it clear that he wasn't messing around. "All yal n****s think it's sweet til n****s spank you then don't. Call police," he wrote. "Keep [naming] me stand on it too all you p*****s."

Read More: Offset Claims He Pressed YG Over Freestyle Diss

Offset & Finesse2tymes Beef

"What I loook like beefing with a BBL," the former Migos member continued. "Ain't finessed sh*t but a bbl sweet as n***a get in the gym lol." Finesse2tymes isn't the only person he's beefing with, either. After a troll called him out for ignoring the fact that YG dissed him in his Red Bull Spiral Cypher freestyle, he set the record straight. According to him, he did actually address the diss, though he chose to do so privately.

"I dm the p***y too," he declared. As for what exactly YG had to say in his freestyle, it included a reference to Cardi B's relationship with Stefon Diggs.